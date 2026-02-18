USA Going for Gold Proves Women's Hockey Here to Stay

It is time for hockey fans everywhere to wake up and realize that recent developments from the Professional Women’s Hockey League and USA Hockey have all pointed to one key fact — there is no better time than the present to tune into women's hockey.

The PWHL's Seattle Torrent made history with their home opener, seating 16,014 fans at Climate Pledge Arena — which is also home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken. The PWHL would go on throughout the year to see high attendance numbers and fans coming out in droves for their "Takeover Tour" across the U.S., leading to the PWHL now making its Madison Square Garden debut on April 4 when the New York Sirens face off against the Seattle Torrent.

But the PWHL is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to showing what women's hockey is all about. For instance — the Team USA women's ice hockey team, in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, have now (unsurprisingly) secured their spot in this year's gold medal game.

But, saying they secured their spot is putting it lightly.

The U.S. women's hockey team has absolutely dominated throughout the entire 2026 Winter Olympics. The Americans have outscored their opponents 31-1, posting five consecutive shutouts en route to taking on Canada on Feb. 19 at 1:10 p.m. EST at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Women's Hockey Deserves More Respect

However, with NHL players returning to the Winter Olympics for the first time in over a decade — a lot of attention has been split. But, it's time for women's hockey to stop being underestimated for the skill they show on the ice and for the entertainment value it brings to fans. Another example of this skill level being on full display? Captain Hilary Knight could make history in the gold medal game against the Canadians, as she only needs to score one goal to secure the American record number of goals at the Olympics.

Knight is currently tied with Natalie Darwitz and Katie King with 14 career Olympic goals, with "Captain America" being in the midst of her fifth Olympic games for the most appearances from a U.S. hockey player in the Olympics (male or female).

Feb 5, 2026; Milan, Italy; Hilary Knight (21) of Team United States celebrates after scoring a goal against Team Czechia in women's ice hockey Group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Collegiate defender Laila Edwards has also turned heads; she has put up a fun showing while also making history as the first Black woman to compete in an Olympic ice hockey tournament for the United States. Texas native Hannah Bilka — who is seeing her Olympic Winter Games debut — has been an absolute offensive weapon and is living proof that you can play at the highest level of hockey while also representing the Southern part of the United States.

Edwards recently tallied an assist on the American's fourth goal over Sweden, while Bilka finished with two points in the semifinal matchup.

This now marks the eighth-straight Olympics that the U.S. will play for a medal. The Americans have, due to their talent, earned a medal at every Olympics where women's hockey was staged. They have won two golds, four silvers and one bronze.

In fact, the U.S. women's team most recently won gold in 2018. The latest time the American men's team won gold? All the way back in 1980.

And sure — basic biology and talent levels differ based on gender. But, the facts are the facts. This year's Team USA women's ice hockey team in Milano Cortina is a pure demonstration of unprecedented talent, and it is time for them to get both the respect and the attention they deserve.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!