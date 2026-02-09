Team USA Reveals Practice Lines With Tkachuk Brothers on Top Unit

Team USA hit the ice for Olympic practice in Milan today, and the line combinations that emerged provided the clearest picture yet of how Mike Sullivan plans to deploy his superstar roster when the tournament begins.

The most eye-catching pairing featured brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk flanking Jack Eichel on what appears to be the top line. According to Sportsnet's Kyle Bukauskas, who observed the practice session, the combination marks an intriguing blend of skill and physicality that could give opponents matchup problems.

Jake Guentzel, Auston Matthews and Matt Boldy formed the second line, while Kyle Connor, Dylan Larkin and Tage Thompson skated as the third unit. The fourth line featured J.T. Miller, Brock Nelson and Jack Hughes, with Vincent Trocheck rotating in with Nelson.

This is what @Sportsnetkyle saw at Team USA practice



Tkachuk/Eichel/Tkachuk

Guentzel/Matthews/Boldy

Connor/Larkin/Thompson

Miller/Nelson/Hughes

Trocheck some rotating with Nelson

Keller



Hughes/McAvoy

Slavin/Faber

Sanderson/Werenski

LaCombe/Hanifin



Hellebuyck in own net pic.twitter.com/3RnTxD5KD5 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 9, 2026

Hellebuyck Appears Set to Start

The goaltending situation also came into sharper focus during the practice. Connor Hellebuyck occupied his own net while other goalies worked in the opposite end, a traditional signal that a netminder has been designated as the Game 1 starter.

When Sullivan was asked if Hellebuyck's positioning meant he would start the opener against Latvia, the coach offered a characteristically evasive response, according to Elliotte Friedman. He smiled and chuckled through his answer, essentially telling reporters to interpret it however they wanted without confirming anything definitively.

USA coach Mike Sullivan was asked if Hellebuyck getting his own net meant he’d be starting Game 1. He smiled and chuckled through his answer, basically saying, “take that however you want to.” — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 9, 2026

The non-answer seems like confirmation in itself. Hellebuyck has been among the NHL's elite goaltenders for years and enters the Olympics as the Vezina Trophy favorite this season. His presence gives USA a legitimate game-breaker between the pipes.

Defensive Pairings Take Shape

On the blue line, Quinn Hughes paired with Charlie McAvoy on what projects as the top defensive pairing. Jaccob Slavin skated with Brock Faber on the second pair, while Jake Sanderson and Zach Werenski formed the third duo. Jackson LaCombe and Noah Hanifin rounded out the defensive combinations.

The forward depth shows Sullivan has multiple ways to construct his lineup depending on matchups and game situations. The Tkachuk brothers bring identical playing styles built on net-front presence, physicality and offensive instincts, making them a natural fit on the same line.

Eichel provides the elite playmaking ability to tie it all together, giving USA a first line capable of controlling games through both skill and intimidation.

What Comes Next

Team USA opens Olympic play this week when they face Latvia at 3:10 PM Eastern at Milano Santagiulia Arena. They follow with games against Denmark on February 14 and Germany on February 15 as Group C competition determines which teams advance to the quarterfinals.

The Americans enter the tournament seeking their first Olympic gold medal since the Miracle on Ice in 1980, and these practice lines suggest Sullivan has settled on combinations designed to maximize the roster's offensive firepower while maintaining defensive responsibility throughout the lineup.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!