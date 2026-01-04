Stars' Jason Robertson Breaks Silence on Olympic Roster Snub

While the 25-man Team USA men's ice hockey roster for the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games contained many expected names, there was one key name that many NHL fans were shocked to see left off.

Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars did not make the cut — despite being the top scorer in the player pool of Americans at the time with 48. Also at the time of the roster announcement, the Dallas left wing scored more goals (49) and points (98) in the 2025 calendar year than any other U.S. native.

Bill Guerin, who is also the president of hockey operations and general manager for the Minnesota Wild, is serving as the general manager for U.S. Men's Olympic Ice Hockey Team at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. New York Rangers' head coach Mike Sullivan is set to lead the U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team. Instead of Robertson, they selected two members of the Rangers' roster despite significant differences in offensive production.

Vincent Trocheck and captain J.T. Miller are those New York players in reference. At the time of selection and prior to the 2026 Winter Classic, Miller had 22 points throughout the current 2025-26 season in comparison to Robertson's 48. Throughout 29 games played, Trocheck has totaled nine goals on the year so far.

Robertson is an Arcadia, Calif. native who is 26. He was drafted No. 39 overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and currently has 442 points on his career (192 goals, 250 assists).

Jason Robertson Speaks On Being Left Off U.S. Olympic Roster

Following practice on Jan. 3, Robertson spoke of not making Team USA at his media availability.

“I thought that this year was different from last year. Obviously last year [for 4 Nations], I didn’t think I was good enough. Now, I think I did. It’s their choice and their decision, and that's it," Robertson said on the decision of him being left off the Team USA roster according to Dallas beat reporter Robert Tiffin.

"I mean, obviously it hurts your ego, but I'm not going to change the way I play. I’m happy to keep doing what I do ... I just strive to be the best at whatever I can be. It so happened that this year was the Olympic year, and that's not gonna stop me from doing that the rest of the season. I love the game. I just keep playing. And that's the beauty of it."

Six players were previously named to the initial men's Team USA roster back in June, consisting of forwards Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk and defensemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.

As revealed on the morning's edition of the TODAY show alongside New Jersey Devils' star Jack Hughes, the full roster for the red, white and blue is headlined by stars such as Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Clayton Keller and power forward Tage Thompson.

Goaltender Jake Oettinger of the Stars did also make the roster for Milano Cortina — so there will be some representation for Texas hockey fans at this year's Winter Olympic Games.

Robertson also said he is not yet aware of whether he's on the reserve list for Team USA.

The Stars will face off against the Montreal Canadiens at 2 pm EST at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

