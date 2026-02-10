Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Faces a Legacy Test at Olympics

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has earned a fair bit of praise over the course of his 10-year NHL career. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews has consistently been one of the league’s top scorers, which has enabled his Maple Leafs to be perpetual contenders in the Eastern Conference. Still, his team — which is under his leadership as captain — has yet to get over the hump.

It’s been the lack of postseason success that has drawn the most ire toward Matthews. But as men’s hockey at the Olympics is on the verge of commencing, all that can be dismissed as the past should Matthews lead Team USA to its first gold medal since the legendary Miracle on Ice in 1980.

If the team is able to accomplish such a feat, Matthews will be at the center (pun absolutely intended) of it all. As the U.S. captain — Matthews, alongside Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, who were named to Team USA’s leadership team Feb. 8 — Matthews’ voice carries extra weight.

Everything he says and does, on and off the ice, means more. Every goal, assist, block and hit holds significance. As Matthews goes, Team USA goes, which is why him performing at the top of his game is crucial to the nation’s success.

Legacies are Built in Moment’s Like the Olympics

Jan 31, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his game winning shootout goal against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

For Matthews, winning the gold medal as Team USA’s captain would forever entomb him in his country’s hockey lore. The U.S. has been longing for a gold medal in men’s ice hockey for so long — 46 years, to be precise — and Matthews, too, has yearned to climb to the sport’s highest peak. While the chance to win a Stanley Cup is probably out of his grasp for 2026, the gold medal certainly isn’t, which makes this Olympics all the more important for the 28-year-old scoring phenom.

But it’s not just gold that will help Matthews’ legacy — he also needs to play well. In last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, Matthews, who was also Team USA’s captain at that event, was largely absent. Sure, he notched three assists in three games, but he failed to score a goal. Other players were able to pick up the slack somewhat, but it’s fair to assume that just a little more scoring production from the captain would have helped Team USA claim victory over the Canadians in that thrilling final.

Whether Matthews adds to his legacy with a fantastic Olympics, he’ll always be grateful and honored to wear his country’s colors on his chest at the world’s most prestigious international competition.

“It’s just very special,” Matthews said regarding his appearance at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. “You’re always extremely honored to represent your country and wear the Team USA jersey, but obviously it means that much more when you’re doing it in a setting like the Olympics.”

