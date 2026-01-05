Maple Leafs Face Major Setback With Chris Tanev Injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs' injury problems continue to mount. Chris Tanev is facing a potential long-term absence that could include surgery and keep him out for the remainder of the regular season, dealing another devastating blow to the team's defensive corps.

Ominous reports surfaced over the weekend regarding Tanev's status, and insider Darren Dreger confirmed on First Up with Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo that the situation appears serious.

The Maple Leafs acknowledged last week that Tanev would miss significant time, but the full extent of the injury is only now becoming clear. Dreger indicated that surgery is likely in Tanev's future, though the exact timing remains uncertain.

Nothing Related to Previous Issues

Dreger believes that Tanev is unlikely to return soon. "Whether or not it is happening or it has happened yet, I don't know," Dreger said. "Obviously, we'll have to dig into that this morning."

What makes this situation particularly frustrating for both Tanev and the organization is that this injury has nothing to do with his previous health problems. The veteran defenseman has dealt with various injuries throughout his career, but this represents an entirely new issue.

"What's even more bizarre here is that this issue has nothing to do with his previous issues. Nothing," Dreger explained. If Tanev does require surgical repair, the timeline becomes much clearer and much grimmer. Dreger noted that reports suggesting he could miss the rest of the season aren't a stretch, particularly when discussing the rest of the regular season.

Salary Cap Complications

The injury creates significant complications for Toronto's playoff roster management. The current NHL rules don't allow teams the same flexibility they once had in managing injured players' cap hits heading into the playoffs.

"It gets complicated if you're a playoff team, if you're not certain that he's done for the year," Dreger said. He pointed out that teams can no longer simply replace a player's salary cap hit going into the playoffs and then activate them when ready.

"It's not like the good old Wild West days where you could just replace his salary cap hit going into the playoffs or sit him, use the money and then pop him into the playoffs and let's go," Dreger explained. "That's not the way it works anymore."

The Maple Leafs will need more certainty about Tanev's status before making roster decisions. That clarity should come soon, with Dreger expecting an update soon.

Defensive Depth Tested

Losing Tanev for an extended period puts enormous pressure on Toronto's remaining defensemen. The veteran has been a stabilizing presence on the blue line since joining the Maple Leafs, and his absence forces others into expanded roles they may not be ready to handle.

The injury continues a brutal stretch for Toronto, which has dealt with multiple key players missing time throughout the season. Finding a way to stay competitive while missing a top-pairing defenseman represents another significant challenge for a team already fighting to maintain its playoff position.

