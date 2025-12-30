Maple Leafs Injury Crisis Continues to Grow

The Toronto Maple Leafs' injury problems continue to get worse. Four players are currently dealing with health issues, creating a major headache for the organization at the worst possible time of year.

Chris Tanev and Dakota Joshua are both hurt, with the extent of their injuries expected to be revealed. Auston Matthews is a game-time decision for tonight's game after blocking a shot this weekend. William Nylander remains day-to-day with his ongoing issue.

The timing couldn't be worse for Toronto. The Leafs are trying to solidify their playoff position and build momentum heading into the most important stretch of the season. Instead, they're managing a roster that's falling apart due to injuries.

Mounting Concerns for the Franchise

Insider Darren Dreger broke the news about the latest injury developments, noting the difficult timing for the Maple Leafs. "Injuries are piling up on the Leafs again. Tanev and Joshua are both hurt. Extent should be known this morning," Dreger tweeted.

He continued, "Auston Matthews is a game-time decision tonight after blocking a shot on Sunday. Nylander remains day-to-day. Tough time of year."

Injuries are piling up on the Leafs again. Tanev and Joshua are both hurt. Extent should be known this morning. Auston Matthews is a game time decision tonight after blocking a shot on Sunday. Nylander remains day to day. Tough time of year. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 30, 2025

Matthews' blocking a shot added another layer of concern to Toronto's injury situation.

The captain has already dealt with health issues throughout the season, and any time spent out of the lineup significantly impacts the team's chances of winning. Meanwhile, Nylander's day-to-day status means the Leafs don't know when they'll get him back.

The Swedish forward has been one of Toronto's most consistent offensive players, and losing him for any extended period would be devastating.

Defensive Depth Tested

Tanev's injury is particularly concerning given how important he's been to Toronto's blue line this season. The veteran defenseman provides stability and experience that's difficult to replace. If he misses significant time, the Leafs will need others to step up on defense.

Dec 18, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) holds the bade of his stick prior to a face-off against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Joshua's injury adds to the forward depth issues. Losing multiple players up front forces Toronto to juggle lines and rely on players who might not be ready for increased roles.

Critical Stretch

The Maple Leafs can't afford to lose ground in the standings while dealing with these injury problems. Every game matters at this point in the season, and Toronto needs to find ways to win even with key players unavailable.

The organization will get more information on Tanev and Joshua this morning, which should provide clarity on how long they might be out. Matthews' status as a game-time decision means the Leafs won't know his availability until closer to puck drop.

Toronto needs to weather this injury storm and hope players can return quickly. The longer these issues persist, the more difficult it becomes to maintain their position in a competitive Atlantic Division.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!