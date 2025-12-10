Healthy Scratch Rekindles Trade Talks for Maple Leafs Scorer

The Toronto Maple Leafs are struggling this season. In their first campaign without superstar scorer Mitch Marner, the Leafs have failed to replicate that offensive threat, and they are outside of the playoff race as a result.

When Marner left, the Maple Leafs immediately turned to players like Nick Robertson to help fill the scoring void. Using a committee approach, the Leafs hoped he and other forwards like Mattias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy and Easton Cowan could be enough depth scoring to balance the great loss. It hasn't quite worked out yet, and it has Robertson once again in the doghouse.

Robertson was a healthy scratch for the Maple Leafs' contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Speaking about the lineup decision, head coach Craig Berube stated that the 24-year-old's play has fallen off lately. Because of his performance, Berube and Robertson had a chat, and the coach removed him from the lineup.

“It’s dropped off,” he said. “And I talked to (Robertson) about it this morning."

Rough Stretch for Robertson

To Berube's point, it's been a rough stretch for Robertson. In the last 10 games, he's seen his ice-time take a nose dive as his offense has dried up. He has just two goals and zero assists in that span, and he's played 10 minutes or less of ice time in four consecutive contests before being a healthy scratch.

It's a departure from the encouraging start he had. In the first 17 contests, he produced four goals and six assists for 10 points. It was a step in the right direction for the young forward, but now he's reverted back to an inconsistent form.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson (89) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Trade Rumors About to Fly

Robertson has been a mainstay in the NHL trade market and rumor mill for the past few seasons. A former second-round pick, he's recorded 29 goals over last two campaigns. There have been moments where he appears to be a steady middle-six winger, but he's never made the leap to dependable second and third liner.

Whether that's a product of Robertson's skillset plateauing or a poor fit within the Maple Leafs' offense is up for debate. What's not, however, is that Robertson's importance to the franchise remains low. He's the first player sent to the press box, but he's far from the biggest problem in Toronto.

If Robertson becomes available, many teams would take a chance on him. The Pittsburgh Penguins are an obvious candidate, with their current general manager, Kyle Dubas, drafting Robertson while with the Leafs. Other teams like the Philadelphia Flyers, the Calgary Flames, and the Columbus Blue Jackets also make sense as landing spots.

As long as Robertson remains out of the lineup, the speculation is sure to follow.

