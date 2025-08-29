Mitch Marner Sends Farewell Message to Maple Leafs Fans
The Toronto Maple Leafs were at the center of attention at the beginning of the NHL’s offseason when they once again fell short of expectations in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Shortly after their early exit, the Maple Leafs didn’t have much choice but to pull off a sign-and-trade with superstar forward Mitch Marner.
The Maple Leafs sent Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights on an eight-year deal that will earn him $12 million against the salary cap annually. Now the highest paid member of the Golden Knights, Marner is ready for a new chapter in his career.
In a new interview with TSN, Marner spoke about his final days in Toronto, recalling some huge bumps in the road. Despite needing around-the-clock security at his home, Marner still gave a farewell message to Maple Leaf fans.
“For all the negative comments out there, you know there are so many love comments,” Marner said. “The problem is the love comments don’t come out as much as the hatred ones. That’s just the way life goes… I’m forever grateful to be a Maple Leaf and wear that crest on my chest for nine years.”
Originally a fourth-overall pick of the Maple Leafs in 2015, Marner went on to play 657 regular season games with Toronto. In that time, he picked up 221 goals and 520 assists for 741 total points.
Despite routinely being one of the best teams in the NHL, Marner and the Maple Leafs never made it past the second of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“I gave everything I had for those nine years,” Marner said. “It sucks that we weren’t able to get it done. We had so many good teams that fell short in moments that hurt. The pain that Leafs Nation felt, we feel it, as well.”
In 70 career playoff games, Marner notched 13 goals and 50 assists for 63 total points.
The Golden Knights are getting one of the best playmakers in the league in Marner and are once again sure to be Stanley Cup contenders.
Marner’s time in Toronto wasn’t perfect and it didn’t end the way anyone would have liked, but he got the opportunity of a lifetime playing for the team he grew up cheering for.
“I’m forever grateful to wear the Maple Leaf,” Marner said. “The fans have shown incredible support and love to me throughout my nine years. Something I’ll never forget.”
Marner and the Golden Knights return to Toronto on January 23 for their second meeting of the season. Their first meeting comes in Vegas about a week prior.
