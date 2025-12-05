Maple Leafs Now Dealing With Brutal Goaltender Injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs got the win they needed, but the victory came with a cost that could loom large over the rest of their season. Joseph Woll, who has been Toronto's best and most consistent player during a difficult road trip, was forced to leave the game with an injury.
The Leafs managed to hold on for two points thanks to backup Dennis Hildeby, but losing Woll at this stage of the season is the last thing Toronto can afford.
Matthew Knies didn't hide his disappointment when speaking to reporters after the game. Woll has been everything the Leafs needed him to be lately, and watching him go down was a gut punch for a team already dealing with plenty of adversity.
The Backbone of the Road Trip
Knies made it clear just how important Woll has been to Toronto's recent success. While the Leafs have struggled to find consistency in other areas, their goaltender has been the one constant keeping them competitive night after night.
"Yeah, it sucks. He's kind of been the backbone of our team on this road trip, carrying us through it all," Knies said. "You don't want to see him go down like that." That's high praise from a teammate, and it's well deserved."
Woll has been standing on his head for stretches of this trip, bailing out defensive breakdowns and giving Toronto a chance to win games they probably shouldn't have. Without him, the Leafs' already shaky goaltending situation becomes even more precarious.
Hildeby Steps Up
To his credit, Dennis Hildeby came in cold and did exactly what the Leafs needed him to do. He held the line, made the saves he had to make, and allowed Toronto to escape with the victory. "Hildeby stepped in and did a great job. We're fortunate to get the two points tonight," Knies added.
It's the kind of performance that shows organizational depth, but it also underscores just how thin Toronto is when it comes to reliable goaltending. Hildeby played well, but asking him to carry a larger load if Woll misses significant time is a risky proposition for a team trying to climb back into playoff contention.
The Bigger Concern
Toronto got the two points, but the mood in the locker room after the game was far from celebratory. The Leafs need Woll healthy if they want any chance of turning this season around, and right now, nobody knows how serious the injury is or how long he might be out.
For a team already battling through injuries, inconsistency, and mounting pressure, losing the one player who's been holding things together could be devastating. The win keeps Toronto's road trip alive, but the cost of that victory might be far greater than two points are worth.