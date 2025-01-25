Maple Leafs Goalie Nearing Return
The Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing for a key piece of their team to return soon. One half of the team's goaltending tandem, Anthony Stolarz, has been out for over a month with a lower-body injury. The team is seeing encouraging progress, however, and the hope is that he is nearing a return.
The Maple Leafs goalie took a critical step in his recovery recently when he rejoined his teammates for practice. This followed a series of individual on-ice workouts. Team reporter David Alter shared that he took the next step and joined the team on their road trip to Ottawa as well. He also shared an image of Stolarz skating with the team during their practice on the Senators' rink.
Stolarz last played for the Leafs on December 12 against the Anaheim Ducks. He played just one period before sustaining a knee injury that's kept him out of action since. Before going down, he was an anchor for Toronto. He was 9-5-2 in his first 17 starts with a 2.15 goals against average.
The key for the Maple Leafs is managing his work load as he returns. The team's head coach, Craig Berube, was upbeat recently regarding Stolarz' rehab process but reiterated that they must be patient with him and his recovery.
"We're going to have to see him more and get him in full practices," Berube told Toronto reporters. "But he's doing well and he's in a good spot right now. Maybe a little ahead of schedule. I'm not sure exactly on (the timeline), but I don't think it's going to be a whole lot longer."
Without Stolarz, the Leafs have relied heavily on his running mate Joseph Woll. Woll's started 24 games and appeared in 26 for Toronto, posting a record of 17-8-0 coupled with a GAA of 2.69 and a save percentage of .907. Soon, though, it seems the team will have both of their goalies back in time for their upcoming postseason run.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!