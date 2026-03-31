Toronto Maple Leafs Relieve General Manager

Ahead of Monday night's potential elimination game, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that General Manager Brad Treliving had been relieved of his duties as general manger. This marks a significant shift for a franchise that is continuing to search for success this season, as well as elimination from the postseason. The move comes amid mounting pressure on the organization to translate its star-studded roster into meaningful playoff results, something that has been escaping the team in recent years.

Treliving, who was hired in 2023 after parting ways with the Calgary Flames was tasked with reshaping a Maple Leafs roster that was once built around elite talent like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. While the team was largely competitive during his tenure, the lack of a deep playoff run, and underperformance during the 2025-26 season ultimately defined his time in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs currently hold a 31-30-13 record on the season, sitting 24th in the league with 75 points.

During his stint as general manager, Treliving made several notable moves, aiming to add grit and balance to a lineup that was frequently criticized for their postseason shortcomings. He mostly focused on bolstering the blue line and adding in goaltender depth, with the likes of Joseph Woll and Denis Hildeby, while also attempting to compliment the team's high-powered offense. His most notable move during his tenure would come as the Mitch Marner trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. The changes he attempted to implement have failed to produce the breakthrough that the organization, and it's fan base, have long demanded.

Toronto's inability to consistently advance in the playoffs has become a defining narrative of the franchise throughout the salary cap era. Despite strong regular-season performance, the team has struggled to overcome top-tier competition when it matters most.

The decision to move on from Treliving signals a broader organization reset, or at least recalibration, as the Maple Leafs look to try and maximize what is still a championship core. Despite the current injury, Auston Matthews is still in his prime and the team's competitive window is still open. Team ownership and team president Brendan Shanahan will face increased urgency to find the right person to guide the next phase of the team.

The next person to step into the general manager role will inherit both opportunity as well as pressure. Few teams offer the elite talent and market expectation that exist in Toronto. They'll be tasked with making difficult decisions that are necessary to push the Maple Leafs further in the playoffs, whether that's reshaping the core of the team or doubling down in their beliefs for the current team.

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