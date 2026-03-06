Kraken Acquire Two-Way Forward From Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are out of the playoff race this season, and with the postseason out of reach, they chose to sell off pieces before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. That decision greatly benefited the Seattle Kraken, as they acquired winger Bobby McMann from the Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Maple Leafs forward has been a top name in the mix leading up to the Trade Deadline, and the Kraken claimed a top prize.

The Kraken are trying to claim a playoff spot in the Western Conference, and adding the two-way forward gives their offense a huge upgrade for the stretch run.

Sources say #SeaKraken acquired Bobby McMann from #LeafsForever in exchange for a 2nd in 2027 and a 4th in 2026. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 6, 2026

What McMann Brings to New Team

McMann has quietly become a quality middle-six forward during his time in Toronto. He's showed an ability to play anywhere in the lineup, including with elite talent like Auston Matthews or in a checking-line role on the bottom-six.

In many ways, he's a contender's dream. He can shoot, score, hit and kill penalties.

So far this season, that's been the case once again for McMann. In 60 games with the Leafs, he has 19 goals and 13 assists for 32 points. This is the third straight season that he's scored at least 15 goals, and he's just one shy of reaching the 20-goal mark for the second consecutive season. In 200 career games, he's registered 54 goals and 37 assists for 91 points.

