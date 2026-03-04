Maple Leafs Veterans Being Held Out for Trade Purposes

It is officially Trade Deadline season when a team that is out of contention and knows there is no possible way to go on a heater scratches players days ahead of time. That is exactly what the Toronto Maple Leafs are doing ahead of their game against the New Jersey Devils.

The Maple Leafs are 9 points out of playoff position at the current moment, as they trail their Atlantic Division rival in the Boston Bruins for the Eastern Conference's second wild card spot. The Maple Leafs have had that kind of season where they just have not looked like the team they have been in the past.

The Maple Leafs have been out of sorts this year and as a result are looking to be Trade Deadline sellers this go around. And with that being said, The Athletic's NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that head coach Craig Berube is scratching veterans Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Bobby McMann, and Scott Laughton.

Jan 31, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) defends against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton (24) in the third period at Rogers Arena.

The reasoning for Toronto is that they are holding them out to make sure they stay healthy in the event that they are presented good enough trade offers before the deadline. There should be teams lining up for all three players' services, as all three of them should have good markets.

It is a sellers market so Toronto should take full advantage of it as soon as they can

It seems like there are going to be more sellers than buyers this year, as there are teams that are absolutely going to make the playoffs, and then there are teams that absolutely will not. Toronto is in that category where they know they are not prone to making it this year.

And with the return that St. Louis is set to get for Colton Parayko, the Maple Leafs should be holding high price tags on their recently scratched veterans. Berube likely did not anticipate having to deal with his team missing the playoffs are making the playoffs last year, but that is the reality this go around.

McMann especially should get a decent return, as he is having a decent year with 19 goals and 13 assists in 60 games this season. As for Laughton, he should have a good market as well, as plenty of teams are looking for centers in this market.

The center position is always one that is sought after every single NHL Trade Deadline, and that will not change this time. As for Ekman-Larsson, he has plenty of playoff experience and has good size and teams look for that as well.

So, Toronto should get good returns on their guys and holding them out is absolutely the right move. It is just a matter of time before they get moved.

