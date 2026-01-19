Maple Leafs Forward's Injury Timeline Uncertain Ahead of Olympics

The Toronto Maple Leafs don’t know when forward William Nylander will be back on the ice.

Nylander, who suffered a groin injury in the team’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 15, is slated to miss his second consecutive game, according to Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube. When asked about the timeline for Nylander’s return, Berube couldn’t give a definitive answer.

“I don’t know how long the timeline will be for him,” Berube said (via NHL.com) after Toronto’s morning skate prior to its game against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 19. “When he feels good enough to get on the ice and he goes out there and skates and it feels good, I expect him to be back fairly quickly then. But until then, I’m not sure when he is going to be on the ice.”

Nylander left the loss to Vegas after logging just under three minutes of ice time. It’s still unclear how the 29-year-old forward sustained the injury, though he did appear to stumble awkwardly after celebrating early in the game. He remained in the contest for a couple more shifts before leaving for good.

An Unfortunate Development for a Variety of Parties

Feb 12, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Sweden forward William Nylander (88) plays the puck against Team Canada in overtime during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Nylander’s absence, for however long it may be, comes at the worst time for the Maple Leafs. As the scoring leader in Toronto — Nylander has posted 48 points on 17 goals and 31 assists in 37 games this season — his presence on the ice is crucial for the team’s success. Without him, scoring will be much more difficult. Additionally, Toronto has been hitting its stride in recent weeks after a disastrous start: the team is inches away from the second Wild Card spot, which puts it in position to make the Stanley Cup playoffs once again.

But the Maple Leafs aren’t the only team waiting with bated breath to see when Nylander can return. As one of the integral pieces for the Swedish national team, Nylander was poised to lead his fellow countrymen at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in February. While that’s still a possibility, his recent groin ailment puts it into question. If he’s not able to return in time for the event, can Sweden cope without him? That’s a question Team Sweden officials hope they don’t have to answer when they travel to Italy in a couple of weeks.

Both the Maple Leafs and Team Sweden need Nylander to succeed. Without him, each group is not the same, which is why both will be hoping that this groin injury is nothing serious.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!