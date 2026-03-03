Mammoth Expected to Be Trade Deadline Buyers

Utah Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong decided over the offseason that he was going to acquire former Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka and add to his offense. Peterka has been a welcome presence for the Mammoth and has provided goal scoring the team was missing in the past.

But Armstrong seems to have decided that he wants to go for it even more than just Peterka at this year's NHL Trade Deadline. Utah currently holds a record of 31-25-4 with 66 points and sits in the first wildcard playoff spot in the Western Conference.

With the Mammoth being in the wide open West, Armstrong seems to have decided that he wants to buy and upgrade his lineup further. The Mammoth recently got back star forward Logan Cooley from injury, but that is not stopping Armstrong .According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Utah is going to be active at the trade deadline.

NHL source to me about the @utahmammoth at the trade deadline:



"They're going to be very active. They've got their hands in a million different pies right now."



(that's a lot of pies, fwiw) — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 2, 2026

Utah could be in on guys like Vincent Trocheck or Robert Thomas or anyone out there that could be a significant upgrade for them and their offense. Utah's issue is that they generally do not score enough outside of their usual suspects so they should be looking at offense at the deadline.

Thomas would be a perfect addition for Utah and would take pressure off Cooley and Keller

When fans look at the Mammoth's lineup and think about who usually scores the goals for them and chips in the most on offense, they look at Cooley and Clayton Keller. But if the Mammoth were able to add Thomas to their offense, it would be overpowered and make Utah a scary team in the West.

The Mammoth are not exactly scaring anybody, especially in the goal scoring department lately, with the top six they have. But if Armstrong were to do everything he could to get Thomas, they could surprise some people.

Adding Thomas to a core of Cooley, Keller, Peterka, Guenther and Schmaltz, that top six would be among the league's best. It just depends on what kind of assets that Armstrong is willing to give up and how big he is willing to go in terms of roster upgrades.

But Armstrong should seriously go for it and give the Blues whatever they want for Thomas. That top six could do some serious damage in the playoffs. The playoffs are a different rodeo and nobody would expect a team like Utah to go anywhere, but if they add Thomas, that could be a different story.

