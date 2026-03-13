Breakaway on SI

Mammoth's Key Signing Completely Changes Free Agent Market

With a key free agent signing an extension with the Utah Mammoth, the upcoming free agency landscape completely changes.
Jayd Serdy|
Feb 25, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Mammoth center Nick Schmaltz (8) waits for the play against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Mammoth center Nick Schmaltz (8) waits for the play against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In this story:

Vegas Golden KnightsBuffalo SabresAnaheim DucksPittsburgh PenguinsSeattle KrakenEdmonton OilersColumbus Blue JacketsMontreal CanadiensTampa Bay LightningNew York IslandersLos Angeles KingsDallas Stars

When the Utah Mammoth signed Nick Schmaltz to an eight-year $8 million deal, they effectively removed a key player from pending free agency. This signing could alter what's to come on July 1st, whether that is a higher Annual Average Value or a higher term contract, it can be assumed that Schmaltz has effectively set the tone for the summer.

The remaining major free agents are expected to be:

Rasmus Andersson (D) -- Vegas Golden Knights
Andersson has 11 goals and 25 assists over 64 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 6 x $4.45 million deal

Alex Tuch (F) -- Buffalo Sabres
Tuch has 28 goals and 29 assists over 64 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 7 x $4.75 million deal

John Carlson (D) -- Anaheim Ducks
Carlson has 10 goals and 36 assists over 55 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of an 8 x $8 million deal

Jacob Trouba (D) -- Anaheim Ducks
Trouba has 10 goals and 21 assists over 63 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 7 x $8 million deal

Egeni Malkin (F) -- Pittsburgh Penguins
Malkin has 13 goals and 34 assists over 46 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 4 x $6.1 million deal

Stuart Skinner (G) -- Pittsburgh Penguins
Skinner has saves 2.70 goals against average with a .891 save percentage in over 17 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 3 x $2.6 million deal

Anthony Mantha (F) -- Pittsburgh Penguins
Mantha has 24 goals and 24 assists over 64 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 1 x $2.5 million deal

Jack Roslovic (F) -- Edmonton Oilers
Roslovic has 17 goals and 10 assists over 52 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 1 x $1.5 million deal

Mason Marchment (F) -- Columbus Blue Jackets
Marchment has 15 goals and 17 assists over 51 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 4 x $4.5 million deal

Boone Jenner (F) -- Columbus Blue Jackets
Jenner has nine goals and 20 assists over 49 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 4 x $3.75 million deal

Patrik Laine (F) -- Montreal Canadiens
Laine has zero goals and one assist over five games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 4 x $8.7 million deal

Anders Lee (F) -- New York Islanders
Lee has 15 goals and 20 assists over 65 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 7 x $7 million deal

Scott Laughton (F) -- Los Angeles Kings
Laughton has 10 goals and five assists over 46 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 5 x $3 million deal

Jamie Benn (F) -- Dallas Stars
Benn has 12 goals and 15 assists over 42 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 1 x $1 million deal

Michael Bunting (F) -- Dallas Stars
Bunting has 13 goals and 19 assists over 63 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 3 x $4.5 million deal

Darren Raddysh (D) -- Tampa Bay Lightning
Radysh has 17 goals and 41 assists over 56 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 2 x $975,000 deal

Oliver Bjorkstrand (F) -- Tampa Bay Lightning
Bjorkstrand has 11 goals and 18 assists over 63 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 5 x $5.4 million deal

Eeli Tovanen (F) -- Seattle Kraken
Tolvanen has 12 goals and 20 assists over 62 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 2 x $3.46 million deal

Bobby McMann (F) -- Seattle Kraken
McMann has 19 goals and 13 assists over 60 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 2 x $1.35 million deal

Jaden Schwartz (F) -- Seattle Kraken
Schwartz has 10 goals and 11 assists over 42 games in the 2025-26 season.
Currently playing the last year of a 5 x $5.5 million deal

Of course, some of these players (I.E. Andersson, Trouba, Laughton) are expected to have competitive offers in free agency, while others like Tuch and Malkin -- who's contract negotiations are expected to circle back around with the Penguins -- are expected to stick with their current teams past free agency. While that will turn many teams to the trade market, some teams will still have a good chance at making a splash in free agency.

Of course during this time, there are plenty of opportunities for teams to sign, or make a trade to add a big-name player to their teams. With some of the teams that are on the bubble of playoffs this may be the best course to take, rather than giving up valuable assets to another team.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jayd Serdy
JAYD SERDY

Home/News Feed Page