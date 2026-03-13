Mammoth's Key Signing Completely Changes Free Agent Market

When the Utah Mammoth signed Nick Schmaltz to an eight-year $8 million deal, they effectively removed a key player from pending free agency. This signing could alter what's to come on July 1st, whether that is a higher Annual Average Value or a higher term contract, it can be assumed that Schmaltz has effectively set the tone for the summer.

The remaining major free agents are expected to be:

Rasmus Andersson (D) -- Vegas Golden Knights

Andersson has 11 goals and 25 assists over 64 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 6 x $4.45 million deal



Alex Tuch (F) -- Buffalo Sabres

Tuch has 28 goals and 29 assists over 64 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 7 x $4.75 million deal



John Carlson (D) -- Anaheim Ducks

Carlson has 10 goals and 36 assists over 55 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of an 8 x $8 million deal



Jacob Trouba (D) -- Anaheim Ducks

Trouba has 10 goals and 21 assists over 63 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 7 x $8 million deal



Egeni Malkin (F) -- Pittsburgh Penguins

Malkin has 13 goals and 34 assists over 46 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 4 x $6.1 million deal



Stuart Skinner (G) -- Pittsburgh Penguins

Skinner has saves 2.70 goals against average with a .891 save percentage in over 17 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 3 x $2.6 million deal



Anthony Mantha (F) -- Pittsburgh Penguins

Mantha has 24 goals and 24 assists over 64 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 1 x $2.5 million deal



Jack Roslovic (F) -- Edmonton Oilers

Roslovic has 17 goals and 10 assists over 52 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 1 x $1.5 million deal



Mason Marchment (F) -- Columbus Blue Jackets

Marchment has 15 goals and 17 assists over 51 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 4 x $4.5 million deal



Boone Jenner (F) -- Columbus Blue Jackets

Jenner has nine goals and 20 assists over 49 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 4 x $3.75 million deal



Patrik Laine (F) -- Montreal Canadiens

Laine has zero goals and one assist over five games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 4 x $8.7 million deal



Anders Lee (F) -- New York Islanders

Lee has 15 goals and 20 assists over 65 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 7 x $7 million deal



Scott Laughton (F) -- Los Angeles Kings

Laughton has 10 goals and five assists over 46 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 5 x $3 million deal



Jamie Benn (F) -- Dallas Stars

Benn has 12 goals and 15 assists over 42 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 1 x $1 million deal



Michael Bunting (F) -- Dallas Stars

Bunting has 13 goals and 19 assists over 63 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 3 x $4.5 million deal



Darren Raddysh (D) -- Tampa Bay Lightning

Radysh has 17 goals and 41 assists over 56 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 2 x $975,000 deal



Oliver Bjorkstrand (F) -- Tampa Bay Lightning

Bjorkstrand has 11 goals and 18 assists over 63 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 5 x $5.4 million deal



Eeli Tovanen (F) -- Seattle Kraken

Tolvanen has 12 goals and 20 assists over 62 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 2 x $3.46 million deal



Bobby McMann (F) -- Seattle Kraken

McMann has 19 goals and 13 assists over 60 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 2 x $1.35 million deal



Jaden Schwartz (F) -- Seattle Kraken

Schwartz has 10 goals and 11 assists over 42 games in the 2025-26 season.

Currently playing the last year of a 5 x $5.5 million deal

Of course, some of these players (I.E. Andersson, Trouba, Laughton) are expected to have competitive offers in free agency, while others like Tuch and Malkin -- who's contract negotiations are expected to circle back around with the Penguins -- are expected to stick with their current teams past free agency. While that will turn many teams to the trade market, some teams will still have a good chance at making a splash in free agency.

Of course during this time, there are plenty of opportunities for teams to sign, or make a trade to add a big-name player to their teams. With some of the teams that are on the bubble of playoffs this may be the best course to take, rather than giving up valuable assets to another team.

