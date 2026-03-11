Mammoth Sign Top Center to Eight-Year Extension

The Utah Mammoth had a bit more roster work to do, even after the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Mammoth made a big move at the deadline, acquiring puck-moving defender MacKenzie Weegar, and it seemed like they were done with roster moves for the season. That wasn't the case, however.

Utah announced that they agreed to an eight-year contract extension with top center Nick Schmaltz. The deal is worth $64 million total, and carries an average annual value of $8 million.

"There was never a doubt that Utah is where I want to play the rest of my career and I’m thrilled to sign an eight-year extension,” Schmaltz said after finalizing the extension. “We have a great core of players and I know we can do some special things together here in Utah. We have a very bright future, and I am thankful to Ryan and Ashley Smith for wanting me to be a part of the group that will one day bring a Stanley Cup to Utah and grateful for the incredible fan base who always show up and support the Mammoth."

Mammoth Love Schmaltz

The Mammoth have been trending in the right direction consistently since relocating the organization from Arizona. In that time, general manager Bill Armstrong has turned this team into a winner. Not only has the roster improved, the players want to remain there and keep pursuing a championship. They've managed extensions for home grown players like Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther and goalie Karel Vejmelka, and they worked out a new deal with their top defender, Mikhail Sergachev, last season.

Now, they are keeping another crucial player around. Schmaltz, originally drafted in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2018. Since that deal, Schmaltz has become an indispensable piece of the top of their lineup.

He's been a two-way, top-line centerman for the Coyotes and Mammoth. He's reached the 20-goal and 55-point marks in five consecutive seasons, including 24 tallies and 59 points in 65 games this year.

Mammoth Keep Rising

His impact has been essential to the Mammoth's rise in the standings and pursuit of the Stanley Cup. As governor of the Mammoth, Ryan Smith, said, the organization keeps improving and having a veteran like Schmaltz remain in Utah for the next eight seasons proves how far this team has come.

"There’s a lot of momentum building around our team, and extending Nick Schmaltz is an important part of continuing that,” he said. “Utah is becoming a true destination in the NHL, and Nick’s long-term commitment reflects the excitement around what we’re building here. We’re thrilled about the role he’ll continue to play on the ice and in our community.”

