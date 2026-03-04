Mammoth Nearing Trade for Flames Veteran Defenseman

The Utah Mammoth, who haven't made the playoffs since they were known as the Arizona Coyotes during the bubble in 2020, are approaching a huge trade to help shore up their blueline.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Freidman, Utah is closing in on a deal that would land them Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

Also today: hearing Utah and Calgary are closing in on a MacKenzie Weegar deal that awaits his approval. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 4, 2026

The caveat, however, is that the move is pending Weegar's approval since he has a no-trade clause included in his contract.

Weegar's 2025-26 Campaign

Weegar, in his fourth year with the Flames after coming over alongside Jonathan Huberdeau as part of the Matthew Tkachuk trade with the Florida Panthers in July 2022, has logged 21 points over 60 games on three goals and 18 assists.

The 32-year-old is currently averaging 23:07 in ice time per contest so far this season, though his plus-minus of -35 is the worst mark in the league among defensemen.

It certainly doesn't help Weegar's numbers, though, that he plays for a Flames squad that has just 55 points, which is the fourth-least in the NHL.

Weegar signed an eight-year extension with Calgary worth $50 million before the 2022-23 season and will remain under contract through 2030-31 with a cap hit of $6.250 million per year, according to Spotrac.

How Weegar Could Help Mammoth

With 21 games left in their season, the Mammoth are in strong position to break through and make the playoffs in their second year calling Salt Lake City home.

At the moment, Utah has 68 points and occupies the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference while the Seattle Kraken trail it by a single point at 67 in the second spot.

The Mammoth essentially have no path towards clinching one of the Central Division's three playoff spots considering the Minnesota Wild are in third place and have 82 points to its name.

The hope, if Weegar does in fact waive his no-trade clause and heads to Utah, is that his veteran presence will help the team down the stretch and improve its defensive group.

Weegar also has 20 games of postseason experience under his belt from his time in Florida, during which he recorded five points and was a +1.

The Mammoth have allowed the fourth-fewest goals in the NHL this campaign with 169, and perhaps Weegar could help the team continue to excel in that area of the game if he agrees to the trade

