Canucks' Second Line Boasting Odd Stat
The Vancouver Canucks knew they had a center depth problem heading into the season. Everyone knew it. But the actual numbers behind that problem are so absurd that they're almost hard to process.
Through 26 games and two full months of hockey, the Canucks have exactly one assist from the second-line center position. One. CanucksArmy contributor Cory McQuhae uncovered the stunning statistic, and it landed like a thunderbolt across Canucks social media.
Four different players have rotated through the second-line center spot this season, and collectively they've managed a single helper. For a team desperately trying to stay competitive in the Western Conference, that's not just bad. It's catastrophic.
A Revolving Door of Disappointment
Filip Chytil opened the season as the second-line center and managed three goals in six games before suffering another head injury in Washington on Oct. 19.
Despite the goal scoring, he didn't register a single assist before going down. Max Sasson stepped in next and scored a goal against Nashville on Oct. 23, but failed to set anyone else up while playing in the middle.
The Canucks then rolled the dice on Lucas Reichel, acquiring him from Chicago for a fourth-round pick in hopes he could provide some stability. Reichel owns the lone assist from a Canucks second-line center this season, but even that comes with a massive asterisk.
After seven pointless games, he was credited with a second assist on Brock Boeser's game-winner against Columbus on Nov. 8. The problem is his touch on the puck came in the defensive zone before passing to Kiefer Sherwood, who then sprung Boeser through the neutral zone for the finish.
Hardly the kind of playmaking magic Vancouver was hoping for. Most recently, David Kampf has taken over the role and remains pointless through his first six games as a Canuck.
The Numbers Don't Lie
As December approaches, the Canucks have 22 assists from centers this season. Elias Pettersson has 14 of them. Aatu Raty has five, Max Sasson has two, and Reichel has his one dubious helper. Filip Chytil, David Kampf, Braeden Cootes, Nils Aman, and Teddy Blueger have all played center for Vancouver this season, and none has set up a goal.
To put it in perspective, goaltender Kevin Lankinen has an assist this season. Former Canuck Jacob Markstrom already has two. The Canucks' second-line centre position has one.
Beyond Pettersson, Vancouver's centres have combined for just nine goals, eight assists, and 17 points across 72 games played. Max Sasson is the second-highest scoring centre on the team with seven points. That's the reality of Vancouver's depth chart right now.
The Cost of Inaction
Jim Rutherford warned everyone at the end of last season that upgrading the centre position would be expensive. But he also said something else that's proven prophetic.
"It'll be expensive, but it'll also be very expensive not to get one." With the Canucks sitting 30th in the overall standings and one assist from their second-line center spot, Vancouver is paying that cost on a nightly basis.
