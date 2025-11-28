The Big Cat is Leading Lightning's Winning Streak
Everyone around the league already knows who Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is. When most coaches, players and analysts are asked which goalie they’d choose for a single-elimination game with everything on the line, the answer almost always circles back to the same name: the Big Cat. He’s been that good for that long.
But ever since he carried Tampa Bay through three straight Stanley Cup Finals — an absurd stretch where he played 71 consecutive playoff games between 2020 and 2022 — Vasilevskiy hasn’t quite looked like that invincible version of himself. That run took a toll, and his back surgery a couple of years ago only confirmed what everyone suspected: even the great ones need a reset.
A Rough Start Turns Into a Rapid Climb for Tampa
Early this season, Tampa Bay looked nothing like a team ready to make noise. They stumbled out the gates to a 1–4–2 record, which was one of their worst starts in franchise history. The confidence wasn’t there, the rhythm wasn’t there, and the wins definitely weren’t there. And then all of a sudden something shifted.
Since that ugly open, the Lightning have stormed back an are now 12–3 in their last 15, with a five-game win streak, while also having the best penalty kill in the NHL at 88.3%. They now sit atop the Atlantic Division standings a month after being last. What caused this resurgence? Their game tightened, their confidence returned, and most importantly, Vasilevskiy began to look like himself again.
The Big Cat has been quicker, sharper, and more explosive than at any point since before his surgery. The crease, once again, feels like his territory alone. And lately, he’s been nearly impossible to beat in it. Over his last five starts, the Vasilevskiy has been dominant, going 5-0-0 with a .970 save percentage, one shutout, and just four goals allowed.
Peak Vasi Returns — Even With a Broken Blue Line
What makes his resurgence even more impressive is who he’s missing in front of him. Tampa’s defense has been patched together for weeks. Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh — the team’s top two defensemen — have been out seven straight games, and lockdown specialist Erik Cernak has missed several more. At one point, Vasilevskiy even joked that the Lightning defense felt a little “Syracusish,” referencing how many players from their AHL affiliate were on the roster. It was a rare moment of humor from a player known for being serious, laser-focused and almost entirely businesslike.
And yet, even with their injury struggles, the results haven’t slipped for the Lightning. If anything, Tampa Bay has played some of its best hockey of the year.
Recently, they've had convincing wins over strong teams — a 3–1 win against the Panthers, a 5–1 rout of the Devils, and a gritty 2–1 overtime victory over the Oilers. And that last one was special. One does not simply hold Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to a combined one point with half a defense corps missing. But Tampa did just that.
The night ended with a cinematic touch: Jake Guentzel, in his 100th game as a Bolt, buried the overtime winner. This magical moment came just one game after he scored a hat trick in his 99th.
Tampa Bay looks dangerous again. Their structure is back, their depth is producing and their goaltender is playing like the best version of himself. If the Lightning keep rolling like this, and if Vasilevskiy maintains this level, then imagining what this team could look like once Hedman, McDonagh, and Cernak return should make the rest of the league uncomfortable.
Because if the Big Cat is officially back, then the rest of the league has a real problem. With their goalie back in peak form and the team playing with confidence and structure, Tampa suddenly looks like a team capable of beating anyone in the NHL.
