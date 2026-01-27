Canucks' Thatcher Demko Done for Season After Hip Surgery

The Vancouver Canucks' season took another devastating turn this week when the organization announced Thatcher Demko will undergo hip surgery and miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. The 30-year-old netminder hasn't appeared in a game since January 10.

His last game with the Canucks was in their 5-0 shutout loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The development marks the latest setback for both Demko and the Canucks, who sit eighth in the Pacific Division with a 17-30-5 record with just 39 points

General Manager Patrik Allvin confirmed the decision came after extensive consultation with team doctors and outside specialists from around the world. Demko's absence leaves Vancouver relying entirely on Kevin Lankinen to handle the goaltending duties for the remainder of the season.

Surgery Unrelated to Previous Knee Ailment

The Finnish netminder signed a five-year extension in February after carrying much of the workload during last season when Demko was limited to just 23 games with a rare popliteus muscle injury. The upcoming surgery addresses a hip issue completely separate from the knee problems that plagued Demko throughout the 2024-25 season.

"After consulting with our team doctors and outside specialists, Thatcher Demko will be shut down for the rest of the year," Allvin said in a statement released by the team. "Thatcher will undergo surgery next week for an injury unrelated to the one that kept him out of action last season," Allvin continued.

"Following his rehab, he will be ready for the start of training camp in September," Allvin wrote.

The 6-foot-4 goaltender appeared in just 20 games this season before the injury forced him out. He posted an 8-10-1 record with a 2.90 goals-against average, .897 save percentage, and one shutout.

He also missed a month earlier in the campaign with a separate lower-body issue. The timing couldn't be worse for the Canucks' playoff hopes. Vancouver has already traded star defenseman Quinn Hughes to Minnesota and sent Kiefer Sherwood to San Jose as the organization pivots toward selling assets ahead of the March 6 trade deadline.

Vezina Finalist Faces Second Consecutive Injury-Shortened Season

Demko's injury history has become a significant concern after two consecutive seasons of health issues. Just two years ago, he finished second in Vezina Trophy voting as one of the league's elite goaltenders, posting a .918 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average in 51 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

Despite the recurring problems, Vancouver committed to Demko's future last summer by signing him to a three-year contract extension worth $8.5 million annually. That deal kicks in at the start of the 2026-27 season.

The Canucks will look to Lankinen and AHL call-up Nikita Tolopilo to handle the crease for the remainder of the season. Vancouver hosts San Jose before facing a critical stretch as they evaluate their roster for next season.

