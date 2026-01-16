Canucks Must Commit to Rebuild As Terrible Month Continues

The Vancouver Canucks effectively blew things up when they traded away former captain and defenseman Quinn Hughes earlier this season. While the move was anticipated by many, moving on from your best player and franchise pillar sends a specific message.

While the Canucks have tried to save face since trading Hughes, things just keep getting worse. Under first-year head coach Adam Foote, they sit alone in the basement of the Pacific Division and Western Conference.

Even the new year didn't help. Since the calendar flipped, they have gotten worse. Canucks writer Jeff Paterson noted that the team went 0-6 on its recent road trip and has yet to win a game in January. The plummeting can't be stopped, which is why the Canucks should keep tearing things down and selling their roster for parts.

#Canucks went 0-6 on the road trip getting outscored 27-9 in the process. They're 0-7-2 in January and 1-9-2 in their last 12. They have not won in regulation in since December 19th at NYI — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) January 16, 2026

Pettersson Trade Incoming?

If the Canucks want to continue rebuilding, something they've already begun with the trading of Hughes, they can't stop with him.

The next likeliest candidate to be dealt is center Elias Pettersson. A former top-five pick in the NHL draft and their top-scoring forward this season, Pettersson has also served as the other franchise pillar alongside Hughes. The pair was supposed to take Vancouver back to Stanley Cup prominence.

Over the past two seasons, however, things haven't gone according to plan for Pettersson, and a change might be necessary. His salary and no-movement clause make a deal more difficult to facilitate, but even people like TSN's Darren Dreger are hearing that the Canucks are open to anything at this point.

“Obviously, every club in the National Hockey League has untouchables, but management of the Vancouver Canucks is now using the rebuild word," he said. "So they have to be open for business, open for just about anything, and that might include finally trading Elias Pettersson."

Jan 12, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) shoots the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Who Else Could Be On the Move?

Pettersson isn't the only player who could be on the trading block. Veteran forwards like Evander Kane and Kiefer Sherwood are both pending free agents and are likely targets for Cup contenders as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches.

Then there are other forwards like Jake DeBrusk and Connor Garland who continue to hold value around the NHL. Even younger players like Nils Hoglander are being asked about.

What this means is that the Canucks could be the busiest franchise over the next few months. Every playoff team will be plucking pieces out of Vancouver, and the Canucks could set themselves up with plenty of younger assets and draft picks in return.

But what is for certain is that this is a lost season in Vancouver. Their captain is gone, and they have plenty of other players that could and should be moved before the deadline. They have no other choice as their terrible month continues.

