Canucks' David Kämpf Living Out Olympic Dream for Czechia

David Kämpf has worn the Czech jersey at the World Championships and World Juniors. He has experienced the thrill of international gold. But one box had remained unchecked on his resume, and that is the honor of representing your nation at the Winter Olympics.

That changes this month as the Vancouver Canucks center takes the ice in Milan, fulfilling a lifelong dream in the first best-on-best Olympic tournament featuring NHL players in over a decade. For Kämpf, the moment he learned of his selection is one he will not soon forget.

"I spoke with a coach," Kämpf said, per The Hockey News' Adam Kierszenblat. "He came to some games. So I spoke with him after a game, and he told me that. So yeah, I was obviously happy. It's a big thing for us, and I'm happy to be there."

Nagano Inspiration

The 30-year-old was just three years old when Czechia captured its lone Olympic hockey gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Games. That team, led by legends Jaromír Jágr and Dominik Hašek, defeated Russia in the final and etched itself into Czech sporting history.

Kämpf may have been too young to fully comprehend the magnitude of that triumph, but the memory stuck with him. When asked about his favorite Olympic moment, he did not hesitate.

"I would say Nagano, and when we won the Gold Medal," he said. "So it was a big success for us and everyone. I was a kid in that year. So it was huge for us and the biggest inspiration. So hopefully we can do something similar this year."

Dec 30, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward David Kampf (64) handles the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Building on World Championship Gold

Kämpf and his Czech teammates arrive in Milan with recent success fresh in their minds. At the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Prague, Czechia captured gold on home ice, providing the current group with championship experience and chemistry that could prove invaluable.

Many of those same players will reunite in Italy, giving Kämpf confidence that this team can compete with anyone.

"It's probably the biggest tournament in the last decade," he said.

"So yeah, it means a lot, especially after we won the Gold Medal two years ago at the World Championship. So we want to keep going and build on that. And we have a similar team there. So I think we hopefully have some chance to have some success."

Tough Path Awaits

Czechia faces a challenging path through Group A, especially after losing to Canada in their opening game. They will face France and Switzerland in the remaining group stage games. For a player who has represented his country at every level, Milan represents the final frontier.

Kämpf will be surrounded by elite talent. David Pastrnak, Martin Nečas, and Tomáš Hertl lead the forward group, while Filip Hronek anchors the defense. In goal, Karel Vejmelka and Lukáš Dostál give Czechia two of the NHL's most reliable netminders. Now, they'll look to bounce back from their loss to Canada.

