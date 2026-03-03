Golden Knights Contender Status in Jeopardy

Sixty games into the 2025-26 season, the Vegas Golden Knights have been a mixed bag of tricks — fitting for a franchise built on bright lights and big risks. Some nights, they look like a polished contender. Other nights, the magic disappears without warning. Still, it’s hard to sound alarms too loudly when they sit first in the Pacific Division.

The offseason addition of Mitch Marner brought real optimism. His playmaking has added a new layer to the offense, creating space and easing pressure on Vegas’ other elite forwards. At their best, the Golden Knights can roll three dangerous lines and overwhelm teams with puck movement.

The standings, however, tell a more complicated story. Vegas leads its division with 70 points, yet ranks just 12th overall in the NHL. They trail every other division leader by at least 10 points — the Colorado Avalanche lead the league at 87, the Carolina Hurricanes at 82 and the Tampa Bay Lightning at 80.

A Shocking Record Against Playoff Teams

Barstool Sports’ Liam Blutman shared a surprising stat that adds context to some of the questions beginning to surround Vegas.

The last time Vegas beat a team currently in a playoff spot was November 20, 2025 — 40 games ago — in a 4-1 win against the Utah Mammoth. They have just four wins all season against teams currently in playoff position: two against Carolina, one against Detroit and one against the Mammoth.

Vegas Golden Knights Fun Facts



Last time VGK beat a team currently in a playoff spot: November 20th, 2025 vs. Mammoth



Four Wins all season vs. teams current in a playoff spot: Canes x2, Red Wings, Mammoth — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) March 1, 2026

The Golden Knights' record against playoff opponents stands at 5-9-10. Against non-playoff teams, they are 23-8-4.

Vegas has built its division lead largely by feasting on teams outside the postseason picture. Against legitimate contenders, they’ve struggled not just to win, but to close. Ten overtime losses against playoff-caliber opponents point to a team that can hang around but can't finish.

Overtime Woes and Goaltending Concerns

If there’s one flaw that explains part of this paradox, it’s overtime. The Golden Knights are tied with the Los Angeles Kings for the league lead in overtime losses at 14.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy has acknowledged the team’s struggles with 3-on-3, pointing to decision-making and puck management as key issues. Forward Tomas Hertl also addressed it before the Olympic break, emphasizing the need for smarter line changes and more patience with possession.

The other red flag sits in the crease. Vegas ranks second-last in the NHL in team save percentage at .880, ahead of only the Ottawa Senators. They also sit near the bottom of the league in goals saved above expected. Those number doesn’t exactly scream contender. They whispers vulnerability.

Team Goaltending - March 1 pic.twitter.com/D0WxvkSBHQ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 1, 2026

Goaltending can mask defensive breakdowns. It can also magnify them. For stretches this season, the Golden Knights have allowed timely goals that swing momentum and erase strong offensive efforts.

Whether it’s defensive structure or pure netminding inconsistency, the result has been the same: too many pucks crossing the line.

A Stretch That Could Define the Season

The next 14 games may determine if Vegas is actually on fraud watch. Eleven of those contests come against teams currently in the playoff picture. That includes two matchups each against the Dallas Stars and Buffalo Sabres, who hold the third- and sixth-best records in the NHL.

If Vegas continues to struggle against top-half teams, their Pacific Division lead will feel hollow. If they flip the script, the narrative changes instantly.

The Golden Knights still control their fate. But in a league that punishes illusion and rewards substance, the next month will reveal whether Vegas is built for a deep run or simply riding a fortunate hand.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!