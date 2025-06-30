Golden Knights Acquire Mitch Marner From Maple Leafs
The Vegas Golden Knights have won the Mitch Marner sweepstakes before they even really began. Multiple reports have indicated that the Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Marner to the Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade move.
Marner signed an eight-year extension with the Maple Leafs worth $12 million annually, a contract that will now be in control of the Golden Knights.
For a few seasons now, Marner has been at the center of attention in Toronto as a key piece of the Maple Leafs organization that could be on the move. With his contract coming to an end following the 2024-25 season, all signs pointed to him leaving via free agency.
The Golden Knights set their targets on Marner and didn’t let up, not even allowing the superstar to reach the market.
Marner will now become the highest paid player on the Golden Knights, and one of the highest paid players in the NHL with his $12 million AAV. He’s ending a contract that earned him $10.903 million against the salary cap.
Over his nine years in the NHL, Marner has notched 221 goals and 520 assists for 741 points in 657 games.
Despite helping lead the Maple Leafs to nine consecutive playoff appearances, Marner and company never made it past the second round, securing just two first round victories in that time. In 70 career playoff games, Marner has 63 total points (13G-50A).
Marner and the Maple Leafs were never able to get it done in the postseason, but now one of the most popular names in the NHL will have a chance to compete for a Cup with one of the most competitive teams in the league.
