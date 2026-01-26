Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Closing in on Another Historic Milestone

History is something Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin has become quite accustomed to over the past several years. Last season, he surpassed Wayne Gretzky as hockey’s greatest goal scorer — a feat few thought ever possible — after netting a second-period goal against the New York Islanders on April 7, 2025.

Back in November, he became the first player to score 900 regular-season goals, a total so unthinkable that it’s hard to imagine anybody ever coming close to Ovechkin’s majesty in that regard. Yet even after all those historic goals and milestones, the 40-year-old from Russia is still on the verge of etching his name into the hockey record books once more.

Through 1,544 career regular-season games, Ovechkin has totaled 918 goals. That’s the figure everybody is familiar with, but folks might not recognize just how potent he’s been in the postseason as well. In 161 career Stanley Cup playoff games, he’s scored 77 goals, the most of any active player in the NHL. He’s 12th on the overall list, one goal ahead of Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux and one goal behind Jaromir Jagr. If one puts those two goal totals together, the result is 995 goals, meaning he needs just five more to reach 1,000.

That’s a jaw-dropping number — one so mind-blowing and discombobulating that it barely even makes sense. How can one player put that many pucks into the back of the net over the course of a hockey career? The answer is quite simple: It’s all because of Ovechkin’s consistency.

Five Goals From History Once More

Jan 15, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Ovechkin rarely puts forth a lackadaisical effort. When he arrives at the rink, he’s there to compete — and score. It’s something he’s done extremely well for two decades. Even at age 40, Ovechkin is still scoring goals at an unforeseen pace. In 53 games this season, he’s second on the Capitals in goals with 21. Talk about impressive.

With his consistent efforts and performances comes the reward of history, which could arrive in the near future. Ovechkin will have six games to reach 1,000 total goals before the Winter Olympics begin in early February.

His first opportunity comes against the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 27. Next, he and Washington will face the Detroit Red Wings — the kings of the Atlantic Division — on Jan. 29. The Capitals then wrap up the month with a bout against the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 31. Three more games follow in the first week of February: an important clash with the New York Islanders on Feb. 2, what could be an entertaining matchup at Philadelphia on Feb. 3, and a final showdown before the break against the Nashville Predators on Feb. 5.

