Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Surpasses Ron Francis on All-Time List

The Washington Capitals lost their recent contest to the Nashville Predators. The Preds edged out the Caps, winning the game by a final score of 3-2.

Despite the Predators claiming the victory, the Capitals watched their captain add yet another accomplishment to his Hall of Fame resume. Less than six minutes into the first period, Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin kick-started the scoring.

It was a usual sight for the Capitals captain, as he rifled a shot off from the left face-off circle to beat the Predators' goalie. That goal was Ovi's 20th of the season, marking the 21st time he's achieved that feat. With that accomplishment, Ovechkin surpassed Hall of Fame center and Seattle Kraken executive Ron Francis for the second-most 20-goal seasons in NHL history. He now trails only the legendary Gordie Howe, who reached that mark 22 times.

Greatest Goal Scorer of All-Time

As if there was any doubt, this is yet another feather in the cap of the greatest goal scorer in the history of the NHL. Playing in over 1,500 games in his career, he's scored 917 goals, the most in league history. He also holds the record for the most 30-goal seasons, achieving it 19 times already and closing in on the 20th. His 14, 40-goal seasons are also a record, while he's tied with legends Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons, doing so nine times.

And what continues to make him such a special player is his longevity. As the previously mentioned records show, maintaining this level of dominance is unheard of. Yet Ovi has defied the odds and achieved every individual and team accolade in the NHL.

Jan 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks to pass the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Continuing to Push Caps Forward

Not only is he the best goal scorer ever, but he also continues pushing his team forward. Even at 40 years old, he's a huge reason why the Caps remain in the playoff chase in the Eastern Conference.

Pushing through the halfway point of the season, the Capitals are a team to watch in the East. 46 games into the season, and Washington's record is 23-17-6, good for 52 points and the final Wild Card spot in the conference. The playoff picture is wide open in the East, and even as the final seed, they can go far in the postseason.

And that's largely thanks to the work and leadership of their captain. Ovechkin's latest historic achievement is just another reminder.

