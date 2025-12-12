Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Achieves Another Historic Feat

Alex Ovechkin’s career has been filled with countless crazy accomplishments and milestones. Last season, he eclipsed Wayne Gretzky’s once-untouchable record when he netted his 895th career goal. Back in November, he made history once again when he reached the 900-goal mark. And against the Carolina Hurricanes, Ovechkin did it once more when he assisted on the Washington Capitals’ opening goal.

The point made Ovechkin just the second active player to record 1,800 points in the regular season and playoffs combined. Among active players, only Sidney Crosby, who sits at 1,119 and seventh on the all-time combined points list, has more.

The 40-year-old former first overall pick from Russia currently sits 11th all time in combined points between regular season and playoffs, 16 points behind Marcel Dionne. He trails Joe Sakic by 29, Mario Lemieux by 95 and Crosby by 119. The all-time leader is Gretzky at 3,237 — a figure that likely will never be touched. Mark Messier sits in second place with 2,181, well short of Gretzky’s impressive number.

He’s Not Just a Goal Scorer

Ovechkin has made his name known with his prolific goal scoring, but he can be an expert facilitator at times, too.

That was evident when he was the primary assist on a Connor McMichael goal early in the second period of the Capitals’ midweek contest versus the Hurricanes. Ovechkin collected a pass near the blue line and then proceeded to swing it toward a streaking McMichael, who broke free and scored on Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi to break what was then a scoreless tie. The Capitals went on to lose 3-2 in a shootout.

Overall, Ovechkin has recorded 16 assists through 30 and a half games of action. His 30 points this season are the second most on the Capitals, behind only Tom Wilson (32).

The Capitals Are the Best in the East

With Ovechkin still operating at a high level, the Capitals are once again pushing for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 overall seed. Even with the shootout loss to Carolina, Washington’s 40 points put it in prime position to make another run toward having home ice throughout the entirety of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Of course, there’s a ton of hockey to be played in the meantime, but the Capitals are in good shape thus far.

If this pace is to keep up, Ovechkin is going to need to continue to score. So far, he has delivered in every which way, with tonight’s assist and record being a prime example of why he is one of the most important players in the NHL.

