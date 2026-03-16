Capitals Sign Former Second-Round Pick to Entry-Level Deal

The Washington Capitals have signed Cole Hutson to a three-year entry-level contract beginning this season.

The defenseman will have a contract that carries an average annual value of $975,000 — the max for an entry-level deal. Hutson was previously selected in the second round (No. 43 overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

At only 19, Hutson's sophomore season ended at Boston University on March 14 with a loss to UConn in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East tournament. He will now burn the first year of his contract in the Capitals' remaining 14 games this season as Washington pushes to make the playoffs.

Hutson logged 32 points across 10 goals and 22 assists with BU this season. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound defenseman led the Terriers in assists, points, game-winning goals (four), overtime goals (two), shots (148) and plus-minus (+13).

Previously, during his freshman season, he won the Tim Taylor Award as the NCAA’s top rookie and was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year.

Hutson's brother — Lane Hutson — is the reigning Calder Trophy winner (given to the best rookie in the NHL) for the Montreal Canadiens.

Cole Hutson Inks Entry Level Contract

Washington was six points out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference entering March 15.

Congrats to Cole Hutson on signing a three-year deal with the @Capitals!



Wishing you all the best as you begin your pro career, Hutty! pic.twitter.com/Kb3TnhtjMZ — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) March 15, 2026

Hutson represented the United States at the 2026 and 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships. He served as an alternate captain for the Americans at the 2026 tournament and recorded four points in three games. The D-man helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2025 World Junior Championship, where he finished as the tournament’s leader in points with three goals and eight assists.

Per Emily Kaplan of ESPN, Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said he believes Hutson "has the ability to turn some heads this season."

Hutson concluded his collegiate career with 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) in 74 games played. His 80 points are the most among NCAA defensemen over the last two years.

The Capitals turned heads in the recent NHL trade deadline, sending John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks after 17 years with the franchise. Washington has missed the playoffs only twice since 2008.

Mar 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Ryan Leonard (9) eacts after a goal was scored by left wing Aliaksei Protas (21) during the second period of a game against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Hutson will join Ryan Leonard on the Capitals' roster in terms of young talent. Leonard — who was born in 2005 — has recorded 35 points so far this season, scoring 14 goals.

The six league champions will earn automatic berths into the 16-team NCAA field, with the other 10 spots going to the top teams in the NPI rankings. The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed on March 22. The Frozen Four is in Las Vegas on April 9 and 11.

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