Capitals Trade Franchise Icon to Ducks

The Washington Capitals traded defenseman John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in 2027. The move ends a 17-year association between the franchise and its all-time leading defenseman.

If Anaheim fails to qualify for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Ducks can retain their first-round selection this year and instead send their 2027 first-rounder to Washington. The conditional structure protects Anaheim while providing Washington flexibility in their retool.

Franchise Records and Championship Pedigree

Carlson departs Washington holding every significant franchise record for defensemen. The 36-year-old compiled 771 points across 1,143 games, breaking down to 166 goals and 605 assists while adding 273 power-play points.

He posted 46 points this season through 55 appearances, leading the Capitals in takeaways with 35 while ranking second in ice time at 22:52 per game. His 84 blocked shots placed fourth on the roster despite operating primarily as an offensive catalyst.

The 2008 first-round pick played a crucial role during Washington's 2018 Stanley Cup championship. Carlson registered 20 points across 24 playoff contests that spring, helping the franchise capture its first title in history.

"Since joining our organization 17 years ago, John Carlson has exemplified what it means to be a Washington Capital every day," general manager Chris Patrick said in a statement.

"John's determination, leadership, persistence and skill helped our franchise reach new heights and cemented him as a cornerstone and one of the greatest players in Capitals history," Patrick continued. He praised Carlson's contributions both on ice and throughout the Washington community.

Contending Ducks Add Veteran Presence

Anaheim sits second in the Pacific Division with a 34-24-3 record, trailing Vegas by one point. The Ducks are attempting to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017-18, ending a seven-year playoff drought.

"John Carlson brings leadership, character, a high hockey IQ and a presence to our lineup," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said in announcing the acquisition.

"We are very excited to add a Stanley Cup winner to complement our group and make a big push down the stretch," Verbeek added, signaling Anaheim's intentions as buyers at the deadline.

Carlson carries a $4.5 million cap hit in the final season of his eight-year, $64 million contract signed in June 2018. He will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Capitals occupy fifth place in the Metropolitan Division at 31-25-7, sitting four points behind Boston for the second wild card. Washington also moved forward Nic Dowd to Vegas on Thursday, signaling their shift toward selling assets rather than competing for a playoff spot.

