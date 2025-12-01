Capitals' Logan Thompson Sneakily Becoming Star Goaltender
Logan Thompson has quietly been helping his Washington Capitals rise in the Eastern Conference standings as he has led the team to three wins in the final week of November.
When fans think of good goalies, they usually think of Igor Shesterkin, Andrei Vasilevsky and Jake Oettinger, among others. But enter Thompson into the fray as he is becoming one of those goaltenders who is rising the ranks and could be considered a top-10 current goaltender.
Thompson defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders as of late and put up stellar performances against all three teams.
Against the Blue Jackets, he stopped 22-of-23 shots for a save percentage of .957. Against the Maple Leafs, he stopped 20-of-22 shots for a save percentage of .909. And against the Islanders, he stopped 30-of-31 shots for a save percentage of .968. Those are great numbers for Thompson and will help his team win games every time.
Thompson has been the key component to helping the Capitals on this recent win streak. He is keeping his team in the game and giving his team every chance to win. Starting him as often as they do gives them a fighting chance and is really helpful to the team and the morale in the locker room.
Thompson Can Lead Capitals Deep Into Playoffs
One of the major reasons that the Capitals were able to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season was because of their goaltender. He was in the top 10, if not the top 5, in a lot of goaltending stats all season and in the playoffs.
He was giving his team a chance to win every game, even in a long playoff series. The Capitals eventually lost in five games to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of last year's playoffs, but it was not nearly Thompson's fault for the early exit.
He has the potential and the resources to be able to carry this Capitals team again to a deep playoff run. He has the ability to be able to carry them all the way to the Stanley Cup Final and win it. He has been that good ever since coming over from the Vegas Golden Knights a few seasons ago.
Thompson has become underrated in the league and deserves more national recognition. He is definitely earning it.
