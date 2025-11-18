Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Passes Legendary Record
If there's any hockey player in the NHL today who is known by people who don't follow the sport, it's the Washington Capitals' left winger Alex Ovechkin.
The 40-year-old Russian star has forged his own path in the NHL, stamping his name into history time and time again. He has a knack for finding openings, and combining that with his power and accuracy, he has been a major force on the ice each year.
This week, he hit yet another milestone in his professional career, this time surpassing one of hockey's most prolific players in history.
Ovechkin Passes Gordie Howe's Record
During the Capitals' latest matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, Ovechkin recorded his 903rd career goal, helping Washington edge out the Kings for a tight 2-1 victory at home.
Ovechkin scored his 442nd goal at Capital One Arena, which allowed him to surpass legendary NHL star Gordie Howe for the most regular-season goals scored in one venue. For reference, Howe's record stood at 441 from Detroit Olympia. While the win in itself was enough to celebrate, the sentiment went far beyond the scoreboard.
Ovechkin's groundbreaking goal came during the second period off a slap shot, assisted by center Connor McMichael and defenseman Jakob Chychrun. This brought the score to 2-0, with Washington in the lead.
By the end of the game, Ovechkin had brought his career totals up to 903 goals, 735 assists and 1,638 points across 1,510 games. This season alone, he has recorded six goals and nine assists for 15 points through 19 games.
"That line got caught in some difficult matchups for good portions of the game,” Capitals' coach Spencer Carbery stated, per Harvey Valentine of NHL.com. "But that’s a big goal for our team and ends up being the winner.”
With the 2025 NHL season in full swing, Ovechkin isn't done stunning the nation just yet. As a whole, Washington is not having the most impressive season imaginable, as they're currently ranked No. 8 in the Metropolitan Division with an overall record of 9-8. However, the talent that this team possesses cannot be overlooked.
For the Capitals' next matchup, they are scheduled to face the Edmonton Oilers, who are currently ranked No. 5 in the Pacific Division. Time will tell, but all signs are pointing toward Ovechkin continuing to drive up his overall goal count. Now that he has passed Howe's record, he is setting a new bar.
