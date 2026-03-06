Sabres, Jets Strike Late-Night Defenseman Trade

The Buffalo Sabres recently continued their winning ways as they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 and now sit in a tie for first place in the Atlantic Division with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 80 points. And with the Sabres really climbing out of a hole from the first half of the season, they seem to be Trade Deadline buyers.

And with that being said, the Sabres earlier in the week thought they had a trade done to acquire defenseman Colton Parayko from the St. Louis Blues. But Parayko decided not to waive his no-trade clause to be sent to Buffalo which could be a mistake as Buffalo seems like a contender and the Blues are rebuilding.

And with that trade falling through, the Sabres have struck a deal with the Winnipeg Jets for two of their defensemen. The Sabres will be acquiring defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn to bolster their defense corps ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs that begin in a little over a month's time.

Chad DeDominicis was the first to report that the trade was close, and Frank Seravalli later confirmed it.

I’m not sure it gets finalized tonight or announced but you can probably assume from the posts I believe the Sabres are closing in on acquiring Logan Stanley.



I also believe Luke Schenn could be coming in that deal as well.



Again this in the close category as of now. — Chad DeDominicis (@CMDeDominicis) March 6, 2026

The Jets go from a team last year that won the President's Trophy to a team that is selling at the deadline this go around. The Jets just did not start the season well and have been trying to correct it and have not been able to climb out of a deep hole they dug earlier in the year.

And with the season being downhill for WInnipeg, it is sell time to a contender in the Sabres. The Sabres are getting two guys that can play up and down their defense and really help them as both have playoff experience. The Jets, meanwhile, are receiving Buffalo's 2027 second-rounder pick as well as defenseman Jacob Bryson and winger Isak Rosen.

Buffalo did better in the trade with WInnipeg than if they had acquired Parayko

Buffalo would have had to absorb a few more years at an expensive AAV if Parayko had not vetoed the trade from St. Louis. Buffalo would have been on the hook on their cap for a lot of money and will not have to deal with that now since the trade fell through.

And with this trade with WInnipeg happening, they got the better end of the stick. They are getting two defenders which is more than one and getting guys that can help them on the defensive side more than Parayko. Parayko is more of an offensive guy than Stanley and Schenn so there are some differences there.

All in all, it is quite the sight to see Buffalo actually getting to buy for once. It will be quite a good thing for hockey if this run stays consistent and they make the playoffs for the first time in 14 years.

