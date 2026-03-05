Blues Star Defender Refuses to Waive No-Trade Clause

The Buffalo Sabres won't be landing a star right-handed defenseman from the St. Louis Blues after all.

After the Sabres and Blues agreed to a deal that would send veteran defender Colton Parayko to Buffalo, there was one more holdup. The Blues needed the 32-year-old defenseman to waive the no-trade clause in his deal to finalize the trade.

Instead, Parayko invoked the no-trade clause in his contract. As a result, trade talks between the two sides have been called off, and the veteran will remain with the Blues for now.

Officially, Colton Parayko has declined to waive his no-trade clause to Buffalo -- as is his contractual right.



We will see where we go from here — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 5, 2026

Where Sabres Go From Here?

The Sabres have been heavily pursuing a right-shot, veteran defenseman all season long. They thought it was figured out by acquiring Parayko, but they are forced back to the drawing board with just a day left until the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

With Parayko unwilling to come to Buffalo, the Sabres have to pivot to players who might not have any contractual holdups.

One player that sticks out is Calgary Flames defender Zach Whitecloud. The 29-year-old defender has 380 NHL games played and is a solid, two-way defender. While he is a bit of a downgrade from Parayko, he has no trade protections and is cheaper.

Whitecloud is on the books for $2.75 million for a few more years, as he's signed through the 2027-2028 campaign.

Another wild card pair of names to monitor are New Jersey Devils defenders Dougie Hamilton and Simon Nemec. Hamilton comes with a complicated contract, but he's fallen out of favor in the Devils' lineup. Meanwhile, Nemec is a young defender in need of a change, and that could come in Buffalo.

Jan 31, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko (86) battle for the puck during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Where Do Blues Go From Here?

The Blues are clearly willing and able to move Parayko, and that hasn't changed with this update. Sure, he's made the situation a bit more difficult by invoking the no-trade clause, but that doesn't guarantee that he won't waive it ever.

A big piece in all of this is Parayko's desire to stay in St. Louis compared to his desire to win another championship. The veteran has played in St. Louis for the entirety of his career, and it's clear that he and his family are quite comfortable with the organization.

That means something in all of these discussions and negotiations. As the Sabres just found out, being a contender this year isn't quite enough. It has to be a good fit for Parayko on and off the ice in order for him to get on board. Until that happens, he will continue to invoke his no-trade clause.

