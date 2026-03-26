3 Key Storylines to Follow at the 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Formula 1 concludes its season-opening Asian swing with the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend, with Mercedes aiming to continue its early domination.

The Silver Arrows have started with two 1-2 finishes from two grands prix, as well as victory in the Chinese GP sprint courtesy of George Russell, with the Briton leading the drivers' championship by four points from teammate Kimi Antonelli after the Italian's first win in F1 at Shanghai.

With Suzuka coming as the last round before a now-five-week break owing to the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, there are plenty of teams in need of a bounce-back from the first two weekends, none more so than reigning constructors' champion McLaren.

So, what are the storylines to keep an eye on at the Japanese GP?

Can McLaren rebound?

A nightmare start to the year for McLaren has seen just one grand prix start from four across its two cars.

Lando Norris finished fifth in Australia, albeit 50 seconds off the winner, Russell, while teammate Oscar Piastri crashed out on the reconnaissance lap to the grid pre-race.



That was heart-wrenching for the Melbourne native, but he wouldn't have expected to be without a grand prix lap under his belt heading to Suzuka.

An electrical issue meant Piastri was wheeled from the grid to the garage before lights out in Shanghai, only after Norris had failed to make it out of the pits with a separate power unit issue of his own.

It seems as though McLaren has the third-fastest package when it's able to run, so the aim for the upcoming weekend must be to finish fifth and sixth. But maybe the team will just settle for two cars finishing.

Energy management back under the microscope

Scuderia Ferrari

There has been a mixed reaction to the new power unit regulations across the two races so far, with China producing far less widespread criticism than Australia. The reason for that is track layout, as Albert Park is an energy-sapping monster with straights and high-speed corners and little chance for drivers to regenerate battery power through braking.

That was an issue that was not as critical in Shanghai, albeit super-clipping still existed at the end of the long back straight before the braking zone at Turn 14.

But Japan looks more like Melbourne in terms of energy strain, with the sweeping Esses leading to the flicks at Degner, while the run to Spoon Curve and then the blast towards the 130R will likely lead to mistakes.

Expect plenty of outcry about 'anti-racing' and 'people not understanding' from drivers across the weekend.



Wet weather to cause headaches?

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

One crucial twist for the drivers and teams could come from the sky, with rain forecast at multiple stages of the weekend.

While precipitation causes a headache at the best of times in F1, the new generation of cars hasn't been run in wet conditions yet.

It means that any wet running will be a voyage into the unknown for all 22 drivers and that is something that could spice the weekend up. Would Mercedes still be as dominant? Would there be a chance for Cadillac to move up the field if attrition rates increase? It's something we will have to keep an eye on.