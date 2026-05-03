F1 Miami Grand Prix Results: Kimi Antonelli Beats Lando Norris in Gripping Battle

Kimi Antonelli extended his Formula 1 championship lead with victory in an enthralling Miami Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver came out on top after leaping ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris with a well-timed pitstop, having lost ground at the start yet again.

Oscar Piastri was third after a dramatic final lap that saw Charles Leclerc spin out of fourth as Miami delivered a gripping event.

Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) leads McLaren driver Lando Norris (1) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Antonelli reigns supreme

Despite the race start being moved forward three hours, it was still expected to rain for lights-out. But the offending weather cell passed north of the circuit, meaning slicks were on all the cars for the crucial getaway.

Antonelli had a much better start but was still swamped by Leclerc and Verstappen as they went three wide into Turn 1.

Leclerc led on the exit as Antonelli locked up and ran wide, and as he battled with the Ferrari, Verstappen spun and dropped down the field.

There was further contact further around the lap as Franco Colapinto attacked Lewis Hamilton at Turn 11, both drivers escaping. Ferrari revealed that the Briton had lost 10-to-15 points of downforce as a result.

Verstappen was trying to fix the damage caused by his first lap issue, the four-time champion dive-bombing former teammate Carlos Sainz into Turn 17. A robust move that gave him ninth on the road.

The early drama left Leclerc leading Antonelli, Norris, Oscar Piastri and George Russell, but it wasn't too long until the second Mercedes was past the Australian for fourth - slipping down the inside at Turn 1 on lap three.

Lap four saw Antonelli coming back at Leclerc, the pair side by side into Turn 11. He finally got the job done with the help of a boost on the run to Turn 17. The squabble had allowed Norris to latch onto the back of them, as Leclerc got back ahead on the following lap as the top two yo-yoed.

Norris then used his extra power to get past Antonelli into Turn 1 just before the safety car was deployed.

Two separate incidents allowed the crazy start to settle down, as Isack Hadjar found himself in the wall at Turns 14 and 15, while Pierre Gasly's Alpine was thrown into a rollover and into the barriers at Turn 17 after a tangle with Liam Lawson.

Gasly is out of his Alpine after a collision with Lawson at Turn 17 ⬇️#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/JiT8maSHHa — Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026

Thankfully, both Hadjar and Gasly were ok after their incidents, though the Red Bull driver was livid with himself after clipping the inside barrier at the chicane. All three were out.

Verstappen took the opportunity to pit under safety car conditions after his uncharacteristic mistake at the start, hoping that the free stop would pay dividends later in the grand prix. Valtteri Bottas did the same for Cadillac, while Nico Hulkenberg returned to the garage with an issue in the Audi.

Information was starting to be fed to drivers regarding weather conditions, with McLaren telling Piastri that rain was expected on lap 25.

Green flag racing resumed on lap 12 with Leclerc leading away from Norris and Antonelli, but behind Piastri attacked Russell at Turn 1. The outside turned to the inside at Turn 2, with the McLaren driver getting back ahead of the Mercedes.

Piastri was far from impressed with the defensive move put in by Russell, calling it "super dangerous" when talking to race engineer Tom Stallard.

Overtake Mode was clearly strong early on as Norris powered past Leclerc for the lead at Turn 11 on lap 13, the Ferrari was then overtaken by Antonelli into Turn 17. But that didn't last long as the Monegasque fought back into Turn 1, giving Norris a buffer at the front.

Antonelli again fought back as the yo-yo effect returned, diving to the inside at Turn 11 a lap later.

Verstappen, meanwhile, was flying up the order after his stop, the hard tires taking him up to 11th by lap 15. That became 10th when he got past Oliver Bearman. But the race stewards began looking into the Dutchman for crossing the white line at the pit exit, a decision to come after the race.

Leclerc was dropping off the back of Antonelli and instead found himself fighting off Piastri's advances for third. The Australian briefly got ahead after an error at Turn 8, before the Ferrari powered back through.

LAP 18/57



Leclerc 🆚 Piastri ⚔️



The Ferrari driver went wide at Turn 8 and the McLaren made his way past, but Leclerc retakes the place! 👀#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/rE55sKXj7A — Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026

While Verstappen got ahead of Colapinto into Turn 1, Mercedes called Russell in for a pitstop on lap 21. Leclerc reacted a lap later, coming in for a switch to hard tires. A slow stop, though, cost the Ferrari driver track position, with Russell getting ahead.

McLaren, meanwhile, was aiming for lap 40 now as their telemetry showed rain arriving later in the race rather than earlier. With that in mind, Leclerc was perplexed as to why he was brought in, knowing that his prospects now hinged on when rain would fall.

"Next time you make a decision, make sure you speak with me. I am here as well," fumed Leclerc, though any response from his pitwall was not broadcast.

Lap 26 saw Antonelli pit from second place and rejoin behind Verstappen and Hamilton - the Red Bull having got ahead of the Ferrari. That triggered a response from McLaren, needing to keep track position with Norris.

But with his tires up to temperature, Antonelli could pounce on Norris as he returned from the pits to take position and set off after Verstappen.

When Piastri pitted at the end of lap 28, Verstappen took the lead, albeit on much older tires than Antonelli and Norris behind. Colapinto remained on track in fourth, five seconds back, with Russell and Leclerc a further four seconds down the road.

It took just half a lap for Antonelli to get past Verstappen, but Norris couldn't follow through into Turn 11, allowing the championship leader to stretch away. The move came at Turn 17 despite desperate defense from Verstappen, with Norris setting off to regain the lead.

Russell and Leclerc were locked into a battle reminiscent of their fight at the Australian Grand Prix; this time, the Ferrari was on top as the race passed its halfway stage.

Piastri was next to latch onto the back of the Mercedes after his own stop, though he didn't find it as easy to get through as Leclerc had two laps prior. Piastri did get through, ducking to the inside at Turn 1 on lap 35, only for the serve to be returned at Turn 11.

Antonelli, meanwhile, found some issues in his Mercedes. First, a complaint about his gearbox, then his throttle came over the team radio, though there was no dramatic loss of speed to go with the worries.

LAP 33/57



📻 "I have a problem"



Antonelli reports that he has a gearbox related problem! 😱#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/rFX6KCrcw5 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026

Piastri did hold fifth, having dived past Russell at Turn 17, the latter clearly continuing to struggle as he had across the weekend.

The other Mercedes-McLaren battle was hotting up nicely as Antonelli began to struggle with his tire temperatures, allowing Norris into the one-second buffer that would provide Overtake Mode.

A pep-talk from Pete Bonnington seemed to calm the Italian down, keeping him out of touching distance.

With 10 laps to go, Leclerc had found his way past Verstappen for third as the fresher tires did their work. But the Red Bull driver stunningly fought back into Turn 4, only for the Ferrari to get back through into Turn 11.

Verstappen then found himself as easy prey for Piastri as his slide down the top five continued despite a valiant effort playing the long game.

With five laps to go, Antonelli had stretched the gap to Norris out to two seconds and the promised rain had stayed away, with Leclerc 22 seconds back down the road.

Mercedes-Benz Media

Russell had closed in on Verstappen for fifth with three laps to go but made contact as he attempted to get by, damaging the right front wing endplate. It didn't slow the Mercedes down too much as he attacked again into Turn 17, though the Red Bull remained ahead again.

On the penultimate lap, Leclerc's podium was taken away by Piastri as the McLaren breezed past into Turn 17, a move replicated by Russell on Verstappen.

While Leclerc tried to close back in on Piastri, he spun in the first sector and somehow kept the SF-26 going, albeit having picked up damage from hitting the barriers.

But there was no stopping Antonelli out front as he became the first driver in F1 history to win his first three races from his first three pole positions.

Norris and Piastri completed a McLaren double podium, while behind, Russell and Verstappen pounced on Leclerc on the run to the line.

Hamilton was seventh after his damage early on, while Colapinto completed his fine weekend with eighth.

Williams occupied the final two points-paying positions despite a frustrating weekend, with Carlos Sainz finishing ahead of Alex Albon.

Oliver Bearman was 11th for Haas ahead of Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto and Esteban Ocon, while Arvid Lindblad's low-key weekend culminated in 14th.

Fernando Alonso extended his first stint and used fresh tires at the end to grab 15th for Aston Martin, ahead of Cadillac's Sergio Perez, teammate Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas, who was the last of the finishers.

Verstappen, Albon, Russell and Ocon are all to be investigated after the race, with the results remaining provisional.

F1 Miami Grand Prix: Results

Position Driver / Team 1 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 2 Lando Norris / McLaren 3 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 4 George Russell / Mercedes 5 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 6 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 7 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 8 Franco Colapinto / Alpine 9 Carlos Sainz / Williams 10 Alex Albon / Williams 11 Oliver Bearman / Haas 12 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 13 Esteban Ocon / Haas 14 Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls 15 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 16 Sergio Perez / Cadillac 17 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 18 Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac DNF Nico Hulkenberg / Audi DNF Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls DNF Pierre Gasly / Alpine DNF Isack Hadjar / Red Bull