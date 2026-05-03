F1 Standings After the 2026 Miami Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli has stretched his advantage at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' championship with victory in the Miami Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver finished ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in a thriller around the Hard Rock Stadium, with George Russell fourth and Max Verstappen fifth.

The result means that Antonelli leads his Mercedes teammate by 20 points after four rounds, having taken the top spot with victory in Japan.

KIMI ANTONELLI WINS IN MIAMI!! 👏🏆



Against the odds, what a magnificent drive from the @MercedesAMGF1 driver! 🙌#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/BgrAgPVHbB — Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026

Charles Leclerc's last-lap spin and drop to sixth in the classification means he has lost further ground on the Silver Arrows duo, though he remains third in the standings ahead of Norris, who has jumped ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

But reigning champion Norris now finds himself with just over half the points of Antonelli heading to Canada.

Piastri remains sixth after his podium, with Verstappen moving up the leaderboard to seventh after a difficult opening salvo to the campaign.

Oliver Bearman failed to score in Miami but remains eighth after a strong start to the year, while Pierre Gasly left the grand prix without points following his dramatic rollover crash early on.

Liam Lawson remains 10th despite retiring having instigated that incident, with Franco Colapinto moving up to 11th courtesy of a strong weekend that resulted in eighth.

Liam Lawson | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Arvid Lindblad and Isack Hadjar remain locked on four points with neither scoring - the Red Bull crashing out in clumsy fashion - though Williams' Carlos Sainz joins the duo on the same tally, having finished ninth.

Teammate Alex Albon is finally off the mark for the year, finishing 10th.

F1 Standings - Drivers' Championship

Position Driver / Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli . Mercedes 100 2 George Russell / Mercedes 80 3 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 63 4 Lando Norris / McLaren 51 5 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 49 6 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 43 7 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 26 8 Oliver Bearman / Haas 17 9 Pierre Gasly / Alpine 16 10 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 10 11 Franco Colapinto / Alpine 5 12 Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls 4 13 Isack Hadjar / Red Bull 4 14 Carlos Sainz / Williams 4 15 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 2 16 Esteban Ocon / Haas 1 17 Alex Albon / Williams 1 18 Nico Hulkenberg / Audi 0 19 Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac 0 20 Sergio Perez / Cadillac 0 21 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 0 22 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 0

F1 Standings - Constructors' Championship

In the constructors' championship, Mercedes now holds a 68-point advantage over Ferrari after the Scuderia's difficult race, with both drivers finishing the race in damaged SF-26s.

McLaren has closed the gap to Ferrari in the race for second, sitting on 94 points, just over half of Mercedes' tally.

Mercedes driver George Russell (63) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Red Bull's poor start to the year is clear to see, with just 30 points between Verstappen and Hadjar, though the Dutchman's result has helped to create a small gap with Alpine.

The French manufacturer has jumped ahead of Haas for fifth, with Racing Bulls seventh. Williams has just five points in eighth, with Audi the only other team to have scored so far.

Neither Cadillac nor Aston Martin has registered a point at the foot of the table.

Position Team Points 1 Mercedes 180 2 Ferrari 112 3 McLaren 94 4 Red Bull 30 5 Alpine 21 6 Haas 18 7 Racing Bulls 14 8 Williams 5 9 Audi 2 10 Cadillac 0 11 Aston Martin 0