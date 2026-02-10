Grand Prix

F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing: Schedule And Driver Line-Ups

Who is driving and when during the second Formula 1 pre-season test this week?
Ewan Gale|
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

The second Formula 1 pre-season test begins at the Bahrain International Circuit as the new technical regulatory era opens to public scrutiny for the first time.

All 11 teams will be in action across the three days, with Williams joining its rivals having taken the decision to skip the first 'shakedown' week of testing in Spain last month.

That five-day test was held behind closed doors, but despite the usual teething issues experienced in testing, there was an element of surprise over how much reliability was on show at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, given the total reset of the chassis, aerodynamic, and power unit regulations.

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 F1 first pre-season test
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes | Mercedes-Benz Media

Teams will be afforded plenty of sunshine in Bahrain to hopefully get further acclimatized to the new machinery, a far cry from the cold, wet conditions in Spain that got on-track running underway for the year.

This week's test will be followed by the final test at the same venue next week, before the first grand prix of the season in Australia on March 8.

Bahrain F1 Second Pre-Season Test - Wednesday Driver Line-Ups

Both Ferrari and Cadillac are yet to announce their run plans at the time of writing.

Constructors' champions McLaren will split Wednesday's duties between Oscar Piastri [morning] and drivers' champion Lando Norris [afternoon].

That is a strategy also employed by Mercedes with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, Williams with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, Audi with Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine with Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly.

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad gets a full day behind the wheel, as does four-time champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

The same can be said for Esteban Ocon [Haas] and Lance Stroll, who completed just four laps during Aston Martin's Spanish cameo.

Team

Driver - Morning

Driver - Afternoon

McLaren

Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris

Mercedes

George Russell

Kimi Antonelli

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Ferrari

TBC

TBC

Williams

Carlos Sainz

Alex Albon

Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad

Arvid Lindblad

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon

Audi

Gabriel Bortoleto

Nico Hulkenberg

Alpine

Franco Colapinto

Pierre Gasly

Cadillac

TBC

TBC

Bahrain F1 Second Pre-Season Test - Thursday Driver Line-Ups

Norris takes full control of the new McLaren on Thursday, while Isack Hadjar takes over from Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Fernando Alonso will only run on the second day before handing back to teammate Stroll on Friday, while Oliver Bearman and Gasly step into the Haas and Alpine for a full day of running.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 2026 F1 pre-season test
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Mercedes, Williams and Audi continue to split duties between drivers, though the morning/afternoon schedules are flipped, while Liam Lawson will take on the morning for Racing Bulls.

Team

Driver - Morning

Driver - Afternoon

McLaren

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli

George Russell

Red Bull

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Ferrari

TBC

TBC

Williams

Alex Albon

Carlos Sainz

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Arvid Lindblad

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Haas

Oliver Bearman

Oliver Bearman

Audi

Nico Hulkenberg

Gabriel Bortoleto

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly

Cadillac

TBC

TBC

Bahrain F1 Second Pre-Season Test - Friday Driver Line-Ups

Piastri returns to action on Friday as Mercedes switches back to its Wednesday schedule, led by Russell.

Verstappen and Hadjar take a half-day each, as do Sainz and Albon again at Williams.

Lawson will have a full day in the Racing Bull and Stroll gets a second full day for Aston Martin, while Haas splits duties for the first time.

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Audi remains with the split between Bortoleto and Hulkenberg, with Colapinto relieving Gasly of control for Alpine.

Team

Morning

Afternoon

McLaren

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

Mercedes

George Russell

Kimi Antonelli

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Isack Hadjar

Ferrari

TBC

TBC

Williams

Carlos Sainz

Alex Albon

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll

Haas

Oliver Bearman

Esteban Ocon

Audi

Gabriel Bortoleto

Nico Hulkenberg

Alpine

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

Cadillac

TBC

TBC

