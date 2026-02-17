Grand Prix

F1 Bahrain Preseason Test 2: Schedule and Driver Line-Ups

Who is driving and when in Bahrain this week?
Ewan Gale|
Formula 1 enters its final week of preseason testing as teams continue to prepare for the first race of 2026.

The Australian Grand Prix takes place on March 8, and it will be the first time cars under F1's new technical regulations hit the track.

But before that, three more days of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit are being afforded to competitors to help iron out creases in performance and reliability as much as possible before points are handed out in Melbourne.

So who is driving on each day?

F1 Bahrain Preseason Test 2: Wednesday Driver Line-Up

Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull, pre-season test, Bahrain
Getty Images / Red bull Content Pool

A number of teams are opting to split driving duties on day one of the final test, including constructors' champions McLaren. Lando Norris will take on the morning running before handing over to teammate Oscar Piastri in the afternoon.

Kimi Antonelli is first up for Mercedes and will hand over to George Russell at lunchtime, while Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will share the Ferrari.

Williams will have Alex Albon first up before Carlos Sainz drives after lunch, with Racing Bulls giving Arvid Lindblad first running before Liam Lawson joins later in the day.

Aston Martin will have both drivers on track, as will Haas, Audi and Alpine and while Cadillac is yet to give its run plan, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas split duties on all three days last week.

Isack Hadjar will be the only driver doing the full day as he takes sole control of Red Bull's RB22.

Team

Driver - Morning

Driver - Afternoon

McLaren

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli

George Russell

Red Bull

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

Williams

Alex Albon

Carlos Sainz

Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad

Liam Lawson

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll

Fernando Alonso

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Oliver Bearman

Audi

Nico Hulkenberg

Gabriel Bortoleto

Alpine

Franco Colapinto

Pierre Gasly

Cadillac

TBC

TBC

F1 Bahrain Preseason Test 2: Thursday Driver Line-Up

Any team that will split duties on the first two days of the final test has simply reversed the orders, with the afternoon driver from Wednesday taking over the morning on Thursday.

That is all but McLaren, who have kept Norris in the morning with Piastri in the afternoon.

Max Verstappen takes over from Hadjar for a full day in the Red Bull, while Albon has the Williams to himself, having shared with Sainz on day one.

Lawson will also run alone for Racing Bulls, as will Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly in the Alpine.

Team

Driver - Morning

Driver - Afternoon

McLaren

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

Mercedes

George Russell

Kimi Antonelli

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Ferrari

TBC

TBC

Williams

Alex Albon

Alex Albon

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Haas

Oliver Bearman

Esteban Ocon

Audi

Gabriel Bortoleto

Nico Hulkenberg

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly

Cadillac

TBC

TBC

F1 Bahrain Preseason Test 2: Friday Driver Line-Up

McLaren reverses its schedule for the final day as Piastri runs in the morning before handing over to Norris, while the other teams running splits all week revert to Wednesday's run plan.

Hadjar and Verstappen share Red Bull's RB22 on the final day in that order, while Sainz, Lindblad, Stroll, and Colapinto run a full day for Williams, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin and Alpine.

Team

Driver - Morning

Driver - Afternoon

McLaren

Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris

Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli

George Russell

Red Bull

Isack Hadjar

Max Verstappen

Ferrari

TBC

TBC

Williams

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz

Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad

Arvid Lindblad

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Oliver Bearman

Audi

Nico Hulkenberg

Gabriel Bortoleto

Alpine

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

Cadillac

TBC

TBC

