F1 Bahrain Preseason Test 2: Schedule and Driver Line-Ups
Formula 1 enters its final week of preseason testing as teams continue to prepare for the first race of 2026.
The Australian Grand Prix takes place on March 8, and it will be the first time cars under F1's new technical regulations hit the track.
But before that, three more days of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit are being afforded to competitors to help iron out creases in performance and reliability as much as possible before points are handed out in Melbourne.
So who is driving on each day?
F1 Bahrain Preseason Test 2: Wednesday Driver Line-Up
A number of teams are opting to split driving duties on day one of the final test, including constructors' champions McLaren. Lando Norris will take on the morning running before handing over to teammate Oscar Piastri in the afternoon.
Kimi Antonelli is first up for Mercedes and will hand over to George Russell at lunchtime, while Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will share the Ferrari.
Williams will have Alex Albon first up before Carlos Sainz drives after lunch, with Racing Bulls giving Arvid Lindblad first running before Liam Lawson joins later in the day.
Aston Martin will have both drivers on track, as will Haas, Audi and Alpine and while Cadillac is yet to give its run plan, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas split duties on all three days last week.
Isack Hadjar will be the only driver doing the full day as he takes sole control of Red Bull's RB22.
Team
Driver - Morning
Driver - Afternoon
McLaren
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli
George Russell
Red Bull
Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton
Williams
Alex Albon
Carlos Sainz
Racing Bulls
Arvid Lindblad
Liam Lawson
Aston Martin
Lance Stroll
Fernando Alonso
Haas
Esteban Ocon
Oliver Bearman
Audi
Nico Hulkenberg
Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine
Franco Colapinto
Pierre Gasly
Cadillac
TBC
TBC
F1 Bahrain Preseason Test 2: Thursday Driver Line-Up
Any team that will split duties on the first two days of the final test has simply reversed the orders, with the afternoon driver from Wednesday taking over the morning on Thursday.
That is all but McLaren, who have kept Norris in the morning with Piastri in the afternoon.
Max Verstappen takes over from Hadjar for a full day in the Red Bull, while Albon has the Williams to himself, having shared with Sainz on day one.
Lawson will also run alone for Racing Bulls, as will Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly in the Alpine.
Team
Driver - Morning
Driver - Afternoon
McLaren
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
Mercedes
George Russell
Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
Ferrari
TBC
TBC
Williams
Alex Albon
Alex Albon
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
Haas
Oliver Bearman
Esteban Ocon
Audi
Gabriel Bortoleto
Nico Hulkenberg
Alpine
Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
Cadillac
TBC
TBC
F1 Bahrain Preseason Test 2: Friday Driver Line-Up
McLaren reverses its schedule for the final day as Piastri runs in the morning before handing over to Norris, while the other teams running splits all week revert to Wednesday's run plan.
Hadjar and Verstappen share Red Bull's RB22 on the final day in that order, while Sainz, Lindblad, Stroll, and Colapinto run a full day for Williams, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin and Alpine.
Team
Driver - Morning
Driver - Afternoon
McLaren
Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris
Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli
George Russell
Red Bull
Isack Hadjar
Max Verstappen
Ferrari
TBC
TBC
Williams
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
Racing Bulls
Arvid Lindblad
Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin
Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll
Haas
Esteban Ocon
Oliver Bearman
Audi
Nico Hulkenberg
Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
Cadillac
TBC
TBC
