Conor Daly x Enchanté Collection is Officially Here Ahead of the Indianapolis 500

Racing drivers stepping into fashion or other creative pursuits is no longer considered unusual, but few have built a brand identity that feels so distinct from the paddock as Daniel Ricciardo has with Enchanté.

What began as a casual alternative to team gear when Ricciardo raced in Formula 1 has gradually evolved into a lifestyle label that not only elevates general motorsport culture but serves as a platform for brands and drivers to 'flex their creative muscles'.

Now, that brand identity has landed on the doorstep of one of the most well-known motorsport events in the world – the Indianapolis 500.

Enchanté has officially launched its latest collaboration with IndyCar driver Conor Daly. The brand unveiled the Enchanté 500 capsule collection this week, and it is now on sale online and on the track just ahead of the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Conor Daly is a Natural Fit Enchanté

For those racing fans less familiar, Enchanté was first launched in 2023 as Ricciardo looked to create something that fans could wear off the track... that wasn't a team kit.

Conor Daly Enchanté 500 Collection | Courtesy of Enchanté

That vision has gradually expanded, with the brand increasingly leaning into broader automotive culture rather than remaining purely Formula 1–adjacent or series-specific. It speaks more directly to the culture surrounding the ever-evolving world of racing today.

With that definition in mind, Conor Daly makes for a perfect fit.

Daly, an Indianapolis native himself, is known for his pure love of racing. He has become one of IndyCar's most recognizable personalities, balancing his on-track role with the popular 'Speed Street' podcast and a fan-first presence across motorsports.

According to Ricciardo, on Daly's Speed Street Podcast, Daly’s personality and obvious love for pure racing were a big part of why the collaboration came together in the first place.

“You represent in my eyes the brand really well. That joy and that no-frills kind of attitude. You are the kind of personality that we want the brand to be associated with. That joy and that no frills kind of attitude." Daniel Ricciardo, Enchanté

Conor Daly Enchanté 500 with Dog | Courtesy of Enchanté

Enchanté echoed the sentiment in its own messaging around the launch. They described Daly as a "ball of energy with a big heart and a love for racing" – frankly, a perfect characterization of how Daly shows up in the motorsport space on and off track.

Naturally, it helps that Daly is considered a driver built for oval racing and is a favorite to win the Indianapolis 500 this year with Dreyer Reinbold Racing.

The Month of May is the Perfect Launchpad

The Indianapolis 500 has increasingly evolved into more than just a race weekend. It serves as one of motorsport's biggest cultural moments as fans, brands, and personalities descend on Indianapolis for the entire Month of May — a fitting backdrop for this collaboration.

The Enchanté 500 collection officially went live May 15 at 10 a.m. and includes a range of Indianapolis-inspired pieces, including graphic tees, a hoodie, and a hat, all pulling from Daly’s No. 23 identity and broader race iconography.

For Ricciardo, who has increasingly embraced motorsport beyond Formula 1 as a fan first, the collaboration also reflects Enchanté’s desire, as a brand, to spotlight other racing drivers who embody the raw love of motorsport.

During his conversation with Daly, Ricciardo pointed to the brand’s appreciation for nostalgic automotive culture and racing history as a core part of its identity. The Indianapolis 500, one of motorsport’s most historic events, fits neatly into that world.

Centering Conor Daly and with the Month of May as the backdrop, this collaboration feels like a beginning and an opportunity for both Enchanté and Daly. A sign that motorsport culture now stretches well beyond racing sessions to meet all types of fans wherever they engage with the sport.

The collection is officially live on Enchanté and will be sold on the ground at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Qualifying Weekend and Race Weekend.