Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Weekend Explained: How Will the Grid Be Set in 2026?

In the run-up to the 'largest single day sporting event' in the world, there is a weekend dedicated entirely to setting the grid before the race.

Only 33 cars are allowed to run in the Indianapolis 500, paving the way for a 'bump day' style qualifying format that fans are used to as teams add additional cars to their lineups. However, in 2026, this will not be the case.

IndyCar has decided to switch up the format by adding an extra Sunday 'elimination round' to the 2 days of qualifying sessions, raising the stakes even higher for setting the first few rows of the grid and pole position. Here's how it all works.

Fast Friday Sets the Tone and Preps the Teams

Before official Qualifying begins on Saturday, May 16th, Fast Friday serves as the final full practice session for teams to prepare their cars in 'qualifying trim'.

May 9, 2026; Speedway, Indiana, USA; Andretti Global driver Will Power (26) car sits in pit lane | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Unlike the week of Indy 500 practice days, Fast Friday is when teams have access to increased boost levels, giving the field its closest preview of true qualifying pace. That means higher speeds, more aggressive setups, and less room for error.

For teams, it is one of the most important practice and testing days of the entire season. Teams will dial in aero-balance and simulate the all-important four-lap qualifying runs under realistic conditions.

Qualifying at the 500 is not about one perfect lap, but sustaining speed across four consecutive laps. Fast Friday often reveals which teams have genuinely found speed and which still have work to do.

'Fast Friday' will run from 12PM - 6PM ET on Friday, May 15th.

Saturday Sets the Bulk of the Grid

Saturday is when over half of the grid is set for the Indianapolis 500 eight days later. As previously stated, each of the 33 cars will complete four laps around the track, aiming to set the fastest average lap time over those laps.

Indy Series driver Pato O Ward (5) during practice for the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Here's where it gets complicated. Unlike normal qualifying, this is not the only shot cars will have to improve their position.

Once all 33 cars have set their 'fastest' average speeds, two lanes emerge:

Priority Lane - Any car that enters the priority lane can run again. However, this means that these cars are deleting their prior average speed entirely. So, if the car is slower the second time around? That's the chance you're willing to take.

Regular Lane - Any car can enter this lane and run again without losing their initial average speed. However, any and all cars that enter the Priority Lane can run first, so teams are gambling at this second shot and may not get to run again at all if cars continue to enter Priority.

In the simplest terms, Qualifying Day 1 for the Indianapolis 500 is a strategy game, not just a speed-based one. If new runs are faster, great! If not, a driver can tumble down the order quickly.

That matters because Saturday does more than just establish pace, it sets the structure for Sunday.

Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grid positions locked in on Saturday are as follows:

Starting positions 16 - 33

Positions 1-9 guaranteed to compete in Sunday's Top 12

*NEW* Positions 10-15 move into Sunday’s Final 15 shootout for the final 3 slots in the Top 12

So, a team sitting comfortably in 13th late in the day has to decide whether to protect its spot or risk everything chasing a slightly faster run and a guaranteed Top 12 position.

Day 1 of Indianapolis Qualifying runs from 11 AM to 5:50 PM ET on Saturday, May 16th, with every driver attempting a four-lap average speed, followed by the 'lane running' until time is up.

Sunday Sets the Top 15 and Pole Position

Saturday is by and large about strategy, while Sunday is about execution for the Top 15 drivers. This is now the fight for the front of the field.

This year, with the added layer of drama due to the Final 15 round, the standard 'Bump Day' session stress has simply been replaced. Unlike Saturday, there’s no lane strategy or ability to protect an earlier time. Each driver gets one shot to advance.

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) leads a pack of cars. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First, drivers who finished 10th through 15th on Saturday will run a single four-lap qualifying, going in reverse order based on Saturday's average speeds (15, 14, 13, 12, 11, 10). The three fastest will advance to the Top 12 and positions 13, 14, and 15 will be set for the race.

Those three survivors then join the nine cars that automatically advanced from Saturday in the Top 12 session. All of those cars will run yet again for that 4-lap average. At the end, the fastest 6 will advance to the Firestone Fast Six, while positions 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be set.

The Firestone Fast Six is the final shootout for the most coveted positions at the Indianapolis 500. Six drivers, one attempt apiece, and the pole position at stake.

PREMA Racing driver Robert Shwartzman (83) celebrates winning pole position Sunday | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fastest four-lap average earns the NTT P1 Award, a $100,000 prize, and the honor of leading the field to green.

Day 2 of Indianapolis 500 Qualifying will run from 4 PM - 7 PM ET on Sunday, May 17th.