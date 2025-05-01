Lewis Hamilton Reveals The Issues He's Facing During His Visit To Ferrari HQ In Italy
The Formula 1 season heads stateside, with the Miami Grand Prix taking center stage. Lewis Hamilton is still getting used to life with Ferrari after making the move from Mercedes.
Hamilton was part in the drivers' press conference on Thursday ahead of the weekend. Alongside the obvious questions, the 40-year-old was asked about his time in Maranello, Italy, home of Ferrari.
He has spent the last several days at the team's headquarters looking at data and trying to find a way to improve performance going forward. However, Hamilton mentioned that some Italian foods were causing him issues. Not unsurprisingly, it's the pizza.
Yeah, I love it. Trying to stay off the pizzas and the pasta, which I'm not doing very well with if I'm honest. I was there last week and had like three pizzas in two days. I have my hookup – he keeps bringing me a pizza. I text him late after the day and I'm like, "Hey, can I get a pizza?" He keeps bringing me one. But yeah, I really am enjoying it.- Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton heads to Miami in need of a good performance. The British driver had little to reveal about what may be holding him or the car back, but confirmed they were working hard to get it right. That has been shown by Hamilton spending seven days with the team in Maranello recently.
Hamilton currently sits in 7th place in the standings with 31 points, 68 points behind leader Oscar Piastri.
