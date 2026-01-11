Mercedes Pays Tribute To Legendary Former F1 Driver Hans Herrmann After Death

Mercedes has paid tribute to legendary former driver Hans Herrmann, who has passed away aged 97.



A trained confectioner, the German competed in 17 Grand Prix across eight seasons in the 1950s for six different manufacturers, as well as Formula 2 and sports car races and rallies, showing off his versatility behind the wheel.



One of 13 drivers to have represented the Silver Arrows in F1, Herrmann raced six times in grands prix for Mercedes, securing a podium finish at the 1954 Swiss Grand Prix, and despite the manufacturer withdrawing from motor racing at the end of the 1955 season following the Le Mans disaster, ties between the parties remained.

Hans Herrmann | Mercedes-Benz Media

"An outstanding driver"

A Targa Florio winner in 1960 and triumphs in the Daytona 24 Hours and Le Mans 24 Hours only underpinned Herrmann's legacy, and having worked as a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz Heritage, he regularly returned to the cockpit at events.

“It is with great gratitude that we remember Hans Herrmann, an outstanding racing driver who had a decisive influence on the history of Mercedes-Benz”, Marcus Breitschwerdt, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Heritage GmbH.

“As part of the legendary Silver Arrows racing team in the mid-1950s, he impressed with his speed and mastery in races. “His likable charisma and his passion for motorsport made him very popular with fans and fellow drivers alike



“After his active career, Hans Herrmann remained closely associated with our brand as a representative of Mercedes-Benz Heritage and helped to preserve the heritage of our vehicles.”

Herrmann was the last surviving F1 podium finisher from the 1950s - the first decade of the championship - and his win at the 1970 Le Mans 24 Hours made him the first overall winner of the great French race for Porsche alongside Richard Attwood.

#PorscheMotorsport - #Porsche mourns the loss of Hans Herrmann. Hans was part of the #Porsche917 crew in 1970 - the first overall victory at @24hoursoflemans.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Jim8NEFfzi — Porsche Motorsport (@PorscheRaces) January 9, 2026

Known as "Hans in Luck" for his ability to survive a number of serious accidents during an age where safety was a far cry from what it is now, Herrmann lost his best chance to challenge for the F1 title in 1955 after sustaining significant injuries at the Monaco Grand Prix, ruling him out for the season.

Teammate Juan Manuel Fangio would finish the season as champion before Mercedes' withdrawal from racing.



The news was announced by Porsche ahead of the Formula E Mexico City E-Prix at the Autodromo Hermanoz Rodriguez, where the works team had already unveiled a special livery paying homage to Herrmann at the start of its 75-year motorsport anniversary.