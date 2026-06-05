F1 and Las Vegas Agree on Contract Extension, But Should the Modern Flagship Host the Season Finale?

Formula 1 has announced ahead of its crown jewel event in Monaco that the modern flagship Las Vegas Grand Prix would extend its stay on the calendar.



The 10-year extension through to the 2037 season won't come as a surprise, given the success of at least the second and third runnings of the event, building on a rocky first hosting in 2023.



Such has been the impact of the race, the first to be organized by F1 rather than a host party, the Las Vegas GP has already found itself in the highest echelons of the world-leading events from a hospitality, presentation and entertainment standpoint, with the route to such a standing explained by president and CEO Emily Prazer in an exclusive interview with Grand Prix on SI last year.



BREAKING: The Las Vegas Grand Prix is confirmed to extend to 2037#F1 #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/StWRSEDhC6 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2026

Addressing the new contract, Prazer said: “Securing a 10-year extension through 2037 is a defining moment for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and a reflection of the strength of our local partnerships.



"I’m incredibly proud of the team we have built in Las Vegas and our shared commitment to supporting the Southern Nevada community. We’re deeply grateful to the Clark County Commission, LVCVA, our resort partners and the broader Las Vegas community for their continued collaboration and support in bringing this event to life.



“Las Vegas is unlike anywhere else in the world, and its energy, hospitality and scale have played a major role in shaping what this race has become. This long-term extension allows us to continue delivering a world-class experience for our fans.”



F1 CEO Stefano Domenicalli added, “We are thrilled that Formula 1 will continue racing in Las Vegas for many years to come.



"Since its debut in 2023, the event has been extraordinary, rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for great racing, world-class entertainment, global business leaders, A-list celebrities and influencers. It has delivered a strong and lasting impact on the local economy and community.



Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc

"We always believed that Las Vegas would become a cornerstone of our presence in the United States, and this extension, together with the success of recent years, reinforces our long-term commitment to this important market.



"I would like to thank Las Vegas Grand Prix, Clark County, and the LVCVA for their continued support, passion and vision. The future is incredibly exciting, and we look forward to taking this event to even greater heights."



Why Vegas should be the season finale

So with the future confirmed, is it now time for F1 to go one step further?



With Las Vegas having created such a spectacle already during its time on the calendar, thought must now turn to making the event the season finale, finishing each championship with a bang.



Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit so often delivers a bland final race of the season, but with the theatrics of the Las Vegas race, hosting the finale in Nevada could provide F1 with a real celebration of the sport.



That's not forgetting that the on-track action is the highlight and, in fairness to the Vegas venue designed for visual effect with the Sphere and The Strip taking full focus, the racing spectacle has been largely impressive during its time in the sport so far.



So please, F1, make Vegas the season finale. It deserves it.