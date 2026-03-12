F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026: Dates, Times, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
Australia showed that the new regulations offered a lot more of an enjoyable Sunday than many fans might have expected, as George Russell drove his way to the top step.
While China has become a staple of modern Formula One, despite its four-year calendar absence from 2020 to 2023 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has hosted both great races and less memorable ones.
If the new era of F1 has taught us anything so far, though, it is that F1 fans should change their preconceptions of what to expect, so Shanghai could deliver some phenomenal action.
Here is all the information you need to know in order to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, including dates, times, schedules and more. Make sure you don't miss it.
The 2026 Chinese Grand Prix schedule
Dates: March 13-15
The Chinese Grand Prix will be held from Friday, March 13th to Sunday, March 15th at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China.
There will be one practice session and sprint qualifying on Friday, the sprint race and the main race's qualifying on Saturday, and then the full race itself on Sunday.
Friday, March 13: Free Practice 1 & Sprint Qualifying
- Free Practice 1 will be held from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Local CST (11:30 PM - 12:30 AM EDT)
- Sprint Qualifying will be held from 15:30 PM - 16:14 PM Local CST (03:30 AM - 04:14 AM EDT)
Saturday, March 14: Sprint Race & Qualifying
- The Sprint Race will be held from 11:00 - 12:00 PM Local CST (11:00 PM - 00:00 AM EDT)
- Qualifying will be held from 15:00 PM - 16:00 PM Local CST (03:00 AM - 04:00 AM EDT)
Sunday, March 15: Chinese Grand Prix
- The Chinese Grand Prix race start is scheduled for 15:00 PM Local CST (03:00 AM EDT)
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix
Watch: Apple TV (United States)
With Apple now the rights holder for Formula One broadcasting in the United States, taking the rights over from ESPN, viewers will need to head to the Apple TV+ app to access F1 content, including the practices, qualifying, and full race.
There is currently a seven-day free trial available, and viewers can access either the F1 TV feed or the international Sky Sports feed, depending on their preference.
You can also use the F1 TV Premium privileges included with the new-look Apple TV subscription to access telemetry and live data at no cost.
Watch: F1 TV (Worldwide)
F1 TV is still the way to go to see the action at Albert Park if you are not based in the major European countries, and it is available in most nations worldwide, including Canada and Mexico. Check if your country is included here.
F1 TV can be accessed through an app, website, or Smart TV device with a paid subscription. You will also be able to watch content associated with the series, such as archived races, and feeder series Formula 2, Formula 3, F1 Academy and the Porsche Supercup.
Happy viewing!
