Social Media Reacts to Franco Colapinto's 'Save Of The Season' at Australian Grand Prix

An eventual P14 finish for Franco Colapinto meant that his pointless streak with Alpine would extend into a second season, made slightly less ideal by the fact that Pierre Gasly was able to pick up a singular point.

But it was a miraculous save from the ex-Williams racer that made Colapinto's name the talk of the town on social media, as immediately after the race start, he managed to skirt around the slow-moving Liam Lawson to avoid plowing into the back of the young Kiwi and keeping both of their races alive.

Colapinto's move to avoid disaster appreciated by F1 drivers and fans alike

Franco Colapinto finished 2025 with no points to his name, in a season that Alpine struggled in. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

To start off, footage of the Alpine escaping a crash with Lawson very quickly went viral online, with F1 media source @MV33Racing describing the manoeuvre as 'THE [sic] save of the season already"

Franco Colapinto’s save from another angle.



THE save of the season already pic.twitter.com/OWVDoswHVX https://t.co/lCEbjikgJ9 — MV33Racing🏎 (@MV33Racing) March 8, 2026

This stance was echoed further by F1 fan @CSI_Starbase, who believed that the incident could have ended even more severely than anticipated and that despite 'people [talking] a lot of crap about Colapinto [due to struggles with Alpine], his reaction time probably saved Liam’s life."

Despite the immense ability displayed by the number 43 car, a couple of posts went viral for mentioning the penalty that Colapinto received after an unrelated starting grid infringement that mistakenly came up on the screen as a 'Colapinto-and-go' penalty instead of the usual 'stop-and-go' displayed.

The FIA has introduced a new penalty, the Colapinto-And-Go pic.twitter.com/CBrCdFRMjB — Holiness (@F1BigData) March 8, 2026

Colapinto-and-go penalty 😂 What a graphic — Tom Bellingham (@TomP1Bellingham) March 8, 2026

The official Formula One account also got involved, with the organization posting a clip of the top three drivers visibly reacting to the incident, with race winner George Russell's facial expression particularly notable.

We all had the same response to Franco's impressive reactions at the start! 🤯 #F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/PvSfBv7HDe — Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026

Another account named @simscircuit pointed out just how significant it was to see other professional drivers react to the video with such shock, saying:

"franco colapinto we are all speechless wow seeing the reaction on f1twt [F1's Twitter/X community] is one thing but seeing his fellow drivers react like this really puts it into perspective [sic]

The Race's post demonstrated just how close the Argentine got to the pit wall, of which Colapinto referred to as a 'sketchy incident'—maybe a slight understatement.

🗣️ "It was just very dangerous and quite sketchy."



Scary start for Franco Colapinto, whose quick reactions saved him from a massive shunt with Liam Lawson 😳 pic.twitter.com/z82uxutzxp — The Race (@wearetherace) March 8, 2026

Here are a few more interesting insights from the race regarding Colapinto as well as the penalty he had to face:

"The funny thing is that the mistakes are always with Franco Colapinto, not with Gasly....and that is concerning...One mistake its ok, even two but 2025 was one after another. 2026 would [sic] be the same?" @@morfeomon on X

🚨TOP SPEEDS IN AUSTRALIA 2026 RACE



🚀Colapinto at the top with 343 km/h

Hadjar at the bottom with 316 (before his retirement)



The broadcast showed that Colapinto reached 344, but according to telemetry it was 343 pic.twitter.com/8VlCXjAm6v — Holiness (@F1BigData) March 8, 2026