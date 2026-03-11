F1 Chinese Grand Prix: Shanghai International Circuit Track Guide

The Shanghai International Circuit hosts the second weekend of the 2026 Formula 1 season and the first sprint event of the year at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Mercedes and George Russell enter off the back of a dominant performance in Australia, where the Briton took the championship lead for the first time in his career ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Ferrari at least kept the Silver Arrows honest early in the race before falling back to third and fourth, albeit some way ahead of McLaren and Red Bull.

But before racing gets underway this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the Shanghai International Circuit.

Chinese Grand Prix Location



Location: Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China



Shanghai International Circuit History in F1



First race: 2004



Years held: 2004-2019, 2024-present



Number of races: 18



Shanghai International Circuit - corner by corner

Turns 1/2 - A long, winding, tightening double right-hander to test car grip and driver patience.



Turns 3/4 - A double left-hander as the circuit opens up, traction is key here.



Turn 5 - A kink to the right before the track plunges downhill.



Turn 6 - An overtaking opportunity on the brakes for this tight right-hander, which winds back up hill on exit.



Turns 7/8 - A blind entry to this sweeping left-hander that is followed immediately by a tough mid-speed right-hander.



Turns 9/10 - Immediately on the brakes for this technical double left-hander at the end of the middle sector. Traction is key for a short straight that follows.



Turns 11/12 - More technical turns to get through here: a tight left-hander that leads into a right.



Turn 13 - A long, sweeping right on power that leads cars onto the long back straight. Traction is crucial to either attack or defend.



Turns 14/15 - The heaviest braking zone on the circuit and the best overtaking chance. An acute hairpin, with T15 unnoticed as a kink on the extension of the exit.



Turn 16 - Tougher than it first appears, a dab of the brakes before slinging the car to the left, being careful of spinning when on the exit kerb. That completes a lap.



Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai International Circuit facts

Most wins by a driver



Lewis Hamilton - 6 wins



Fernando Alonso - 2 wins



Nico Rosberg - 2 wins



Most wins by a team



Mercedes - 6 wins



Ferrari - 4 wins



McLaren - 4 wins



Red Bull - 3 wins



Last 10 winners



2025 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



2024 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2019 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2018 - Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull



2017 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2016 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes



2015 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2014 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2013 - Fernando Alonso, Ferrari



2012 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes



Chinese Grand Prix lap record

Incredibly, the fastest recorded lap in a race in China was set all the way back at the first race in 2004, where Michael Schumacher set a 1:32.238s for Ferrari, though it was teammate Rubens Barrichello who emerged with victory.

The outright fastest lap was set in qualifying in 2025 as McLaren's Oscar Piastri posted a 1:30.641s pole time.