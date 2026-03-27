F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Suzuka Circuit Track Guide



Formula 1 returns to an iconic location on the calendar next with a trip to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix.

As the third round of the 2026 season, this circuit has provided memorable moments aplenty since its first race on the schedule, though until recently, Suzuka was a key part of the late-season run-ins.

This year, the circuit hosts its round against the backdrop of a mixed reception for F1's newest regulations, with the Chinese Grand Prix helping to temporarily allay fears that arose in Australia.

IT'S RACE WEEK ONCE AGAIN 😍



We're heading to Suzuka for Round 3! 🇯🇵#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/T2tiHrZ7jq — Formula 1 (@F1) March 23, 2026

So, before we find out whether Mercedes' dominance will continue, here's all the information you need on the Suzuka Circuit. And here's more information on how to watch the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Japanese Grand Prix Location



Location: Suzuka Circuit, Mie Prefecture, Japan



Suzuka Circuit History in F1



First race: 1987



Years held: 1987-2006, 2009-2019, 2022-present



Number of races: 35



Suzuka Circuit - corner by corner



Turn 1 - A high-speed right-hander that in the past rewarded ultimate commitment, though it may be neutered by the new energy regulations.



Turn 2 - Immediately on the brakes as the second apex begins to tighten, can cause issues on lap one.



Turns 3/4/5/6 - The famous esses that take drivers up the Suzuka hill. Firstly, going left, then right, left, and right again at high-to-medium speed, a joy to watch F1 machinery travel through.



Turn 7 - The Dunlop Curve, a quick uphill left-hander that marks the end of the uphill slalom, this is a blind apex with car positioning key as the throttle winds back on.



Turns 8/9 - The 2 Degners see plenty of action in the gravel as drivers aim to maximise speed through these two right-handers. Part one is faster and rewards more risk, with braking for the tighter second apex much more demanding.



Turn 10 - A flat-out right-hander after going under the landmark bridge.



Turn 11 - A tight left hairpin which provides an overtaking opportunity, with traction often crucial for the second half of the lap.



Turn 12 - A gentle sweep to the right that is only really an issue in the wet.



Turns 13/14 - Spoon is the next test for drivers: a double-apex left-hander with precise braking the name of the game. Exit is crucial here before the long back straight.



Turn 15 - The iconic 130R is famous for its speed and while things may be different for 2026, this will still be a highlight of the lap as cars flick to the left. Mistakes will be punished.



Turns 16/17/18 - The final chicane on the lap is a technical challenge, whilst also providing one last overtaking chance for drivers. A tight right-left chicane leads into an elongated right-hander that takes cars onto the start-finish straight.



Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit facts



Most wins by a driver



Michael Schumacher - 6 wins



Sebastian Vettel - 4 wins



Lewis Hamilton - 4 wins



Max Verstappen - 4 wins



Most wins by a team



Red Bull - 8 wins



McLaren - 7 wins



Ferrari - 7 wins



Mercedes - 6 wins



Last 10 winners



2025 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2024 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2022 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2019 - Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes



2018 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2017 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2016 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes



2015 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2014 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



Japanese Grand Prix lap record



Verstappen's pole time in 2025 of 1:26.983s is the fastest lap of the Suzuka Circuit in F1 history, but the official lap record taken from a race session goes to Kimi Antonelli, who set a 1:30.965 on his first visit to the circuit in the championship last term.