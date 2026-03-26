How to Watch F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026: Dates, Times, Schedule & Live Stream

It has been almost two weeks since Formula One's last race in China, which saw Kimi Antonelli become a first-time winner, while George Russell rocked home in second and huge names like Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were unable to finish the race—Norris, in fact, did not even start.

Now the season takes fans to Suzuka and the iconic Japanese Grand Prix, which last season saw Verstappen fend off the two McLarens to claim his opening win of the year. 2026 will see the track be F1's last stop before an unintended break in the calendar due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Here is all the information you need to know in order to watch the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix, including dates, times, schedules and more.

Max Verstappen had a strong showing at Suzuka last year. | Manami Yamada/Reuters via Imagn Images

Japanese Grand Prix schedule

Dates: March 27-29

The Chinese Grand Prix will be held from Friday, March 27th to Sunday, March 29th at the Suzuka International Racing Course, also known as the Suzuka Circuit, in Suzuka City, Japan.

There will be three practice sessions, a qualifying session on Saturday, and then the race itself.

Friday, March 27: Free Practice 1 & Free Practice 2

Free Practice 1 will be held from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Local JST (10:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT)

Free Practice 2 will be held from 15:00 PM - 16:00 PM Local JST (02:00 AM - 03:00 AM EDT)

Saturday, March 28: Free Practice 3 and Qualifying

Free Practice 3 will be held from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Local JST (10:30 PM - 11:30 PM EDT)

Qualifying will be held from 15:00 PM - 16:00 PM Local JST (02:00 AM - 03:00 AM EDT)

Sunday, March 29: Japanese Grand Prix

The Japanese Grand Prix race start is scheduled for 15:00 PM Local JST.

IT'S RACE WEEK ONCE AGAIN 😍



We're heading to Suzuka for Round 3! 🇯🇵#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/T2tiHrZ7jq — Formula 1 (@F1) March 23, 2026

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix

Watch: Apple TV (United States)

With Apple now the exclusive broadcaster of Formula One in the United States—taking over the rights from ESPN—viewers will need to head to the Apple TV+ app to watch all F1 content, including practice sessions, qualifying, and the race itself.

Subscribers can choose between the F1 TV feed or the international Sky Sports broadcast, depending on their preference.

Viewers can also take advantage of F1 TV Premium features, now included with the revamped Apple TV subscription, allowing access to live telemetry and data at no additional cost.

Watch: F1 TV (Worldwide)

F1 TV is still the way to go to see the action at Suzuka, if you are not based in the major European countries, and is available throughout most nations in the world, including Canada and Mexico. Check if your country is included here.

F1 TV can be accessed via its app, website, or on Smart TV devices with a paid subscription. Alongside live coverage, viewers can also enjoy a range of additional content, including archived races and support series such as Formula 2, Formula 3, F1 Academy, and the Porsche Supercup.