George Russell Personifies Mercedes 2026 Pace in Australia F1 Qualifying

The new era of Formula 1 has been discussed ad-infinitum. Which teams got it right? How will drivers do with their new teams? What will 22 drivers on the grid do to qualify alongside new specifications of cars? The questions are endless...

In Australia today, some of those questions were answered by a qualifying session that found two drivers not participating, a shocking crash for Verstappen that led to his non-participation, cars stopped on track, cooling units on track, and – most importantly – a new fastest car on track.

The answer to at least one of those questions is that the Mercedes Qualifying pace nearly looked unbeatable in Australia leading George Russell to the first pole position of 2026.

Mercedes 'Pre Season Favorites' Live Up to the Label

Mercedes pace has been blistering on this Saturday in Melbourne, pulling nearly a 1-second gap to Isack Hadjar of Red Bull and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in Qualifying. This is after a strong showing in Free Practice 3 earlier in the day.

2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday | LAT Images

George Russell and Team Principal, Toto Wolff, have acknowledged the pace that they knew the Mercedes Power Unit and subsequent Mercedes F1 Car anticipated after pre-season testing. However, the speed that the Mercedes showed today means that the other cars on the grid... have some catching up to do.

After his dominance throughout all 3 sessions of Qualifying, George remarked that the team was aware that "there was a lot of potential in the car", but added that the team didn't 'count their chickens before they hatched'.

"Until you get to the first half of this season, you never know. It really came alive this afternoon - especially with track temps cooled. We know we tend to favor those conditions." George Russell, P1, Mercedes

Russell Feeling the Impact of the New Regulations

Even with Mercedes' qualifying pace unloaded at Albert Park, Russell admitted some difficulties surrounding the new regulations and new cars. He told F1TV that the car was simply "not easy to drive or [for some fans] to understand".

Mercedes F1 Australia | Mercedes-Benz Media

This, of course, has a dual meaning for Mercedes as Russell's young counterpart, Kimi Antonelli qualified on the front row after a serious crash in Q3 requiring a massive rebuilding effort from the team.

When asked about his expectations for the race tomorrow, Russell was hesitant to claim any certain chance at fighting for a win, even saying that his goal is "clean sessions".

"I think a lot of the simple things that were in the past – race starts, pit stops – have a lot more happening with these new cars. I said it to the team in the garage at the beginning of Q3 'let's just have a clean session' because who knows what's going to happen tomorrow. " George Russell, P1 Mercedes

Mercedes looks incredibly dominant out of the gate with Russell and Antonelli behind the wheel. Will this translate to the Australian Grand Prix tomorrow, though?